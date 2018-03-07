Wisp combines the performance and comfort of a nasal mask with the aesthetic elegance of a pillows mask. With its minimally invasive design and superior seal, Wisp delivers the comfort and performance your patients deserve.
Compact design delivers a natural fit
Open field of vision so patients can enjoy normal activities
Click fit headgear for easy adjustment
Contemporary frame options to fit your patient's style
Minimal parts - easy to use and clean
Magnetic clip accessory for enhanced ease of use
Tip-of-the-nose cushion design forms exceptional seal
DreamStation positive airway pressure (PAP) sleep therapy devices are designed to be as comfortable and easy to experience as sleep is intended to be. Connecting patients and care teams, DreamStation devices empower users to embrace their care with confidence, and enable care teams to practice efficient and effective patient management.
