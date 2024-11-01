To be used with DreamWear headgear, DreamWear Nasal is Philips Respironics’ best selling mask. With top-of-head air delivery, this mask is designed to give patients freedom of movement to change sleep positions. Users report Dreamwear Nasal feels like it’s close to having nothing on their face¹.
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¹Data analysis at 10 days of use of
2019 Philips sponsored patient preference trial (n=81). Prescribed masks include ResMed Airfit N10, N20, Mirage Fx, Philips Wisp, Pico, ComfortGel Blue, F&P Eson & Eson
²RedDot, 2016, 2018 (red-dot.org) and iF Product Design, 2016, 2018 (ifdesign.com)
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.