With our unique FlexCoverage Posterior coil that enables imaging with fewer coils3.
Search terms
Break new ground in throughput, efficiency, and quality with the power of digital broadband MRI. Enjoy a low total cost of ownership with Philips Ingenia 1.5T CX. Deliver fast, high quality imaging that may help attract new referrals and increase patient satisfaction.
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
A magnet for new referrals
Up to 30% higher throughput³
Enhanced diagnostic information
Making every minute count
dStream
iPatient
Premium IQ⁶
With our unique FlexCoverage Posterior coil that enables imaging with fewer coils3.
Now, you can see proof of the power of dStream, the Philips broadband digital MR architecture that helps you get information consistently, in the same time.
The interactive dStream Clinical Case Map shows you real clinical cases from dStream users that illustrate how dStream brings digital clarity and speed to MR imaging. You can choose to view cases by clinical area, field strength or your imaging need.
The dStream Clinical Case Map is a remarkable way to appreciate the power of dStream. Visit it now –and be prepared to be amazed.
Ergonomic, digital and lightweight, our broad range of coils is available in multiple configurations. Learn more about our full range of coils below.
FieldStrength provides regular features and articles on magnetic resonance imaging. It serves as a resource for Philips MRI users to share solutions to their day-to-day challenges in MRI clinical practice.
Visit our NetForum online community to share clinical experiences, optimize results, and learn from peers around the globe.
¹. Premium fat-free defined as mDIXON fat-free compared to Dixon fat-free (3-echo, fixed TE)
². Premium motion-free defined as MultiVane XD compared to Propeller correction (Pipe et al. A Revised Motion Estimation Algorithm for Propeller MRI, MRM August, 2014.)
³. Up to 30% higher throughput. Hinged upon the unique FlexCoverage Posterior coil that provides neck-to-toe coverage without the need for any manual removal or repositioning, iPatient enables imaging with fewer coils and reduces coil positioning and patient setup time
⁴. The integrated dStream coils (NVC and posterior) can cover all neuro and spine exams, adding up to >60% of overall MR procedure volume
⁵. Up to 40% more SNR compared to Achieva as non digital/dStream system
⁶. Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDIXON and MultiVane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, Dixon and Propeller
⁷. Compared to Achieva
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand