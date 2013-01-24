Home
Ingenia MR system

Ingenia 1.5T CX

MR system

Break new ground in throughput, efficiency, and quality with the power of digital broadband MRI. Enjoy a low total cost of ownership with Philips Ingenia 1.5T CX. Deliver fast, high quality imaging that may help attract new referrals and increase patient satisfaction.

A magnet for new referrals

Premium fat-free,¹ premium motion-free² images for routine, as well as advanced neuro, onco, and cardiac exams expand your diagnostic opportunities and bring new referrals to your door.
Up to 30% higher throughput³

Make nearly every exam fast by imaging with fewer or shorter breathholds thanks to dStream digital technology and dS SENSE acceleration. Shorten setup time with our integrated Posterior coil – all you need for 60% of routine exams.⁴
Enhanced diagnostic information

dStream digital broadband technology delivers up to 40% more SNR⁵, raising your standard of care for brain, spine, musculoskeletal, and other MRI exams. Enhance your diagnostic information, every time, within the available time slot with dStream digital clarity.
Making every minute count

Eliminate up to 50% of repetitive tasks from your scanning workflow with iPatient⁷. Many processes can be done with just one click: move to isocenter and start exam, position slices on target, automatic coil and element selection to name a few.
dStream

High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR⁵ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
iPatient

Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput⁷.
Premium IQ⁶

Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDixon and Multivane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, dixon and propeller. Maximize critical diagnostic information within the available timeslot.

Up to 30% higher throughput

 

With our unique FlexCoverage Posterior coil that enables imaging with fewer coils3.

 

Scan time

Clinical Case Map

Clinical Case Map

Now, you can see proof of the power of dStream, the Philips broadband digital MR architecture that helps you get information consistently, in the same time.
The interactive dStream Clinical Case Map shows you real clinical cases from dStream users that illustrate how dStream brings digital clarity and speed to MR imaging. You can choose to view cases by clinical area, field strength or your imaging need.


The dStream Clinical Case Map is a remarkable way to appreciate the power of dStream. Visit it now –and be prepared to be amazed.

 

Find the right coil for your system

 

Ergonomic, digital and lightweight, our broad range of coils is available in multiple configurations. Learn more about our full range of coils below.

 

Ingenia s magnetic resonance

FieldStrength

FieldStrenght

FieldStrength provides regular features and articles on magnetic resonance imaging. It serves as a resource for Philips MRI users to share solutions to their day-to-day challenges in MRI clinical practice.

 

NetForum Community

NetForum Community

Visit our NetForum online community to share clinical experiences, optimize results, and learn from peers around the globe.

 

¹. Premium fat-free defined as mDIXON fat-free compared to Dixon fat-free (3-echo, fixed TE)

². Premium motion-free defined as MultiVane XD compared to Propeller correction (Pipe et al. A Revised Motion Estimation Algorithm for Propeller MRI, MRM August, 2014.)

³. Up to 30% higher throughput. Hinged upon the unique FlexCoverage Posterior coil that provides neck-to-toe coverage without the need for any manual removal or repositioning, iPatient enables imaging with fewer coils and reduces coil positioning and patient setup time

⁴. The integrated dStream coils (NVC and posterior) can cover all neuro and spine exams, adding up to >60% of overall MR procedure volume

⁵. Up to 40% more SNR compared to Achieva as non digital/dStream system
⁶. Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDIXON and MultiVane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, Dixon and Propeller
⁷. Compared to Achieva

