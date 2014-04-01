Now, you can see proof of the power of dStream, the Philips broadband digital MR architecture that helps you get information consistently, in the same time.

The interactive dStream Clinical Case Map shows you real clinical cases from dStream users that illustrate how dStream brings digital clarity and speed to MR imaging. You can choose to view cases by clinical area, field strength or your imaging need.



The dStream Clinical Case Map is a remarkable way to appreciate the power of dStream. Visit it now –and be prepared to be amazed.

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