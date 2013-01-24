Ingenia 1.5T MR system

Bowel or respiratory motion can lead to difficulties in making a diagnosis, a need for rescanning or a loss of diagnostic confidence. MultiVane XD helps to get first-time-right image quality in the presence of motion.
Put quality first with Philips Ingenia 1.5T MRI system. Digital clarity and speed¹ help clinicians diagnose with confidence, explore new applications, and work productively. Great patient reviews build your image in the community. All supported by our commitment to helping you grow.
Now, you can see proof of the power of dStream, the Philips broadband digital MR architecture that helps you get information consistently, in the same time.
The interactive dStream Clinical Case Map shows you real clinical cases from dStream users that illustrate how dStream brings digital clarity and speed to MR imaging. You can choose to view cases by clinical area, field strength or your imaging need.
The dStream Clinical Case Map is a remarkable way to appreciate the power of dStream. Visit it now –and be prepared to be amazed.
Ergonomic, digital and lightweight, our broad range of coils is available in multiple configurations. Learn more about our full range of coils below.
FieldStrength provides regular features and articles on magnetic resonance imaging. It serves as a resource for Philips MRI users to share solutions to their day-to-day challenges in MRI clinical practice.
Visit our NetForum online community to share clinical experiences, optimize results, and learn from peers around the globe.
