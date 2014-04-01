ScanWise Implant is designed to enhance your confidence to scan challenging patients with MR Conditional implants.

Confidently scan patients within the MR Conditional limits

When you view images that were obtained using ScanWise Implant, you can be confident that the sequences chosen were appropriate for each patient’s specific MR Conditional implant.

Improve visualization around orthopedic implants with O-MAR**

When imaging near an MR Conditional orthopedic implant, O-MAR** and O-MAR XD** complement ScanWise Implant by reducing near metal susceptibility artifacts. This improves the visualization of more soft tissue and bone in the vicinity of the implant.

