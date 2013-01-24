We are essentially running our standard protocols and just turning Compressed SENSE on and seeing a 20% reduction in scan time. None of the physicians know if it’s a Compressed SENSE scan versus a non-Compressed SENSE scan when they’re reading."
John P. Karis, M.D. Director of MRI and brain imaging, Department of Neuroradiology at Barrow Neurological Institute, USA
Today we can go for that high resolution again because it becomes feasible with Compressed SENSE."
Dr. Jan W. Casselman, MD, PhD, Chair of Department of Radiology, A.Z. Sint-Jan Hospital, Bruges, Belgium and Head & Neck “Consultant Radiologist,” A.Z. Sint Augustinus Hospital, Antwerp, Belgium
We can now provide a more flexible and faster MRI service to our patients and referring physicians."
We still perform as many sequences as before we had Compressed SENSE - it's just much faster now"
Dr. Hideki Koyasu, MD, Neurosurgeon and Director of KOYASU, Neurosurgical Clinic, Kanagawa, Japan