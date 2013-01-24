Home
Magnetic Resonance
The Next MR Wave  

Discover our latest MRI innovations here

    Live panel discussion; Break diagnostic boundaries with Speed, Comfort and Confidence

     

    Watch a group of radiology experts from different fields discussing their day-to-day pain points and how they utilize Philips’ latest innovations to address these challenges in their facilities, sharing some of their best practices and vision into the future of radiology.

    A new portfolio of MR solutions delivering Speed, Comfort and Confidence, all with the aim to help improve patient care.

     

    At Philips MR, we are committed to partnering with you to deliver a confident diagnosis the first time, while also helping to future-proof your radiology department. We do this by leveraging our deep insights into the people behind the image. This has culminated in our all new Ingenia integrated MR solutions, which break down diagnostic boundaries by delivering Speed, Comfort and Confidence, all with the aim to help improve patient care.

    MR solutions and Clinical applications

    Ambition

    Excel in your daily MR services – helium-free.

    Ingenia Ambition 1.5T

    The new Philips Ingenia Ambition offers cutting-edge MR imaging techniques to help you excel clinically every day. Based on its new, revolutionary fully sealed BlueSeal magnet, the solution lets you experience more productive1 helium-free MR operations.
    Compressed sense

    Up to 50% faster MR exams, so you can spend your time wisely

    Philips Compressed SENSE

    Speed up your MRI examinations with Philips Compressed SENSE. This breakthrough acceleration technique shortens single MRI sequences and full MRI examinations.
    Elition

    A revolutionary breakthrough in diagnostic quality - and speed

    Ingenia Elition 3.0T

    The new Philips Ingenia Elition solution offers cutting-edge MR imaging techniques, while setting new directions for clinical research in 3.0T imaging based on new gradient- and RF designs.
    Prodiva

    A revolutionary workflow delivers  speed - and productivity

    Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T

    The new Philips Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T offers a highly intuitive approach to fast, high quality scans across a wide range of advanced applications and proves its value from day one.
    3D APT

    Enhanced diagnostic confidence in neuro oncology

    Philips 3D APT

    In a society where neurological disorders represent a heavy burden, Philips is committed to provide superb diagnostic clarity and treatment guidance for all patients.
    Philips BlueSeal magnet

     

    Discover how you can transition your radiology department towards helium - free operations

    Want to know more about the new MR solutions? Fill in the contact form to request more information.
