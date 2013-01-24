The Ingenia Ambition delivers superb image quality even for challenging patients, and performs MRI exams up to 50% faster with Compressed SENSE acceleration for all anatomies in both 2D- and 3D scanning3. Fast overall exam-time is achieved by simplifying patient handling at the bore with the touchless guided patient setup.



Furthermore, the Ingenia Ambition offers an immersive audio-visual experience to calm patients and guide them through MR exams.