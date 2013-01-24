The Ingenia Ambition delivers superb image quality even for challenging patients, and performs MRI exams up to 50% faster with Compressed SENSE acceleration for all anatomies in both 2D- and 3D scanning3. Fast overall exam-time is achieved by simplifying patient handling at the bore with the touchless guided patient setup.
Furthermore, the Ingenia Ambition offers an immersive audio-visual experience to calm patients and guide them through MR exams.
1 Compared to the Ingenia 1.5T ZBO magnet.
2 Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE
3 Requires appropriate service contract
4 Based on in-house testing.
5 SmartExam is not available for patients with MR Conditional implants
6 Conditions apply. Selected countries only.
7 By use of MSDE black blood pre-pulse with STIR/SPAIR, compared to our STIR/SPAIR sequence without MSDE prepulse.
8 Only for use with MR Safe of MR Conditional implants by strictly following the Instructions for Use.
9 Compared to scanning without ComforTone
10 Requires service contract for 5 year after installation. Selected countries only.
11 Even in the rare case of the magnet becoming unsealed, the negligible amount of helium escaping would not materially affect the oxygen in the room.
