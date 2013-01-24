Home
Radiology
Creating a premium radiology experience

Creating a premium radiology experience

When working in a hospital, it is sometimes easy to forget that for many patients, going to a hospital is a stressful experience. Stress affects a patient’s physical reactions and their mental ability to comply with staff requests. Reducing patient stress is key to improving the patient experience.

 

Ambient Experience solutions help patients become an active participant in the process. They can personalize the imaging environment by selecting a journey, which distract them and give them something positive to remember. Instead of focusing on the imposing equipment, the patient is now able to concentrate on various elements of the selected theme, reducing stress and contributing to a better hospital experience.

 

Our solutions are available to support amongst other the MRI, CT and radiography environments. 

Relaxed patients, reduced rescans, improved productivity
Ambient Experience in-bore Connect

Ambient Experience in-bore Connect

This solution can help ease patient stress and prevent motion, potentially reducing number of interruptions and rescans.
Learn more
KittenScanner

KittenScanner

The Philips KittenScanner is a small-scale scanner that children can explore ahead of their upcoming procedure.
Learn more
  Customer story
    Satisfaction with Ambient Experience leads Dutch hospital to invest in more

    Satisfaction with Ambient Experience leads Dutch hospital to invest in more

    When the Jeroen Bosch Ziekenhuis (Jeroen Bosch Hospital) underwent further renovation in 2018, the number of radiography rooms with Ambient Experience was expanded.

    Learn more
    More :
    Customer story
    Ambient experience
  Customer story
    Enhancing patient and staff experience in CT

    Enhancing patient and staff experience in CT

    Looking towards a future of less patient stress and smoother communication in medical care

    Learn more
    More :
    Customer story
    Ambient experience
  Customer story
    Net Promoter Score of 78 at children's hospital Cardiff

    Net Promoter Score of 78 at children's hospital Cardiff

    The new pediatric radiology department at Noah's Ark Children's Hospital for Wales improved the patient and staff experience with Ambient Experience, resulting in high net promoter score

    Learn more
    More :
    Customer story
    Ambient experience
    Strategic design
  Video
    A reduced need for sedation and re-scans

    A reduced need for sedation and re-scans

    Watch how Robert Debré Hospital helps provide a more pleasant and soothing scan for their patients with Philips MRI In-Bore experience

    Learn more
    More :
    Customer story
    Ambient experience
More insights and customer stories

Discuss the opportunities in your hospital

 

Get in touch with one of our consultants to learn how our Ambient Experience solutions can improve your productivity and efficiency, while enhancing the patient and staff experience.

View the Ambient Experience theme gallery

Our team

Werner Satter

Werner Satter

General Manager Experience Solutions

Werner and his team help hospitals and healthcare systems develop people-centric care solutions to help improve the quality of care delivery. His expertise spans the fields of research, design innovation, new business development, and marketing.

Patrick Lerou

Patrick Lerou

Director Business Development & Marketing EMEA

In his role Patrick and team provide strategic advice and implementable solutions to healthcare organizations that improve patient and staff experience. Working across EMEA has given him broad cultural knowledge and particular insight of patient and staff challenges. The common thread in his career for him is to put people on the front line at the center of decision making.

