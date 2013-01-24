Creating a premium radiology experience

When working in a hospital, it is sometimes easy to forget that for many patients, going to a hospital is a stressful experience. Stress affects a patient’s physical reactions and their mental ability to comply with staff requests. Reducing patient stress is key to improving the patient experience.

Ambient Experience solutions help patients become an active participant in the process. They can personalize the imaging environment by selecting a journey, which distract them and give them something positive to remember. Instead of focusing on the imposing equipment, the patient is now able to concentrate on various elements of the selected theme, reducing stress and contributing to a better hospital experience.

Our solutions are available to support amongst other the MRI, CT and radiography environments.