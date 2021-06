Azurion 7 C20 with FlexArm Image-guided therapy system

This ceiling-mounted system provides unlimited imaging flexibility for diverse procedures and exceptional positioning freedom for medical teams. Its compact set-up provides a highly cost-effective environment, ready for the procedures of the future. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field. By working around you, Philips Azurion with FlexArm helps you advance your suite performance and deliver superior care.