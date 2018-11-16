This ceiling-mounted system provides unlimited imaging flexibility for diverse procedures and exceptional positioning freedom for medical teams. Its compact set-up provides a highly cost-effective environment, ready for the procedures of the future. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field. By working around you, Philips Azurion with FlexArm helps you advance your suite performance and deliver superior care.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Improving productivity and outcomes is vital for healthcare facilities to meet the growing demand for cath lab procedures. To further simplify cath lab workflow, Philips introduces the Interventional Hemodynamic system (Hemo system) which brings advanced hemodynamic measurements to the cath lab. Integrated with the market leading IntelliVue X3 patient monitor, this unique combination enables continuous patient monitoring throughout the cath lab.
The IntraSight applications platform is where imaging, physiology, co-registration* and software all come together to clearly identify coronary and peripheral artery disease, and allow for more optimized treatment plans. IntraSight is built on a new foundational platform designed to meet the evolving needs of your lab today and tomorrow.
ClarityIQ technology provides high quality imaging for a variety of clinical procedures. It delivers excellent visibility at low X-ray dose levels for patients of all sizes. Multiple clinical studies on more than 15000 patients have been published on ClarityIQ technology to date revealing one truth: significantly lower dose across clinical areas, patients and operators.
As more applications come into your lab, it's more important than ever to work as efficiently as possible. FlexSpot gives you seamless access to all applications at one compact, customisable workplace to significantly reduce clutter and simplify workflow. Team members can perform different tasks separately, without interrupting each other, to reduce gaps between cases.
When your interventional lab performs a variety of cases, efficient control of applications can promote effective teamwork and care. With FlexVision Pro, you can intuitively control all available applications at table side via seamless mouseover to streamline your workflow. This can increase efficiency and reduce the need to leave the sterile field during cases.
Seamlessly control compatible applications at table side in the sterile field with the enhanced touch screen module Pro. Access physiology, IVUS, hemodynamic measurements, interventional tools and all imaging parameters – to work quickly and decisively. Controlling these applications in the exam room can save time, reduce equipment clutter, and help you focus on the patient.
Increase confidence and ease during transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and other challenging SHD procedures. The immersive user experience is highly automated to simplify planning, device selection and projection angle selection. During procedures, it provides live image guidance to support device positioning.
VesselNavigator allows reuse of 3D vascular anatomical information from existing CTA and MRA datasets as a 3D roadmap overlay on a live X-ray image. With its excellent visualization, VesselNavigator provides an intuitive and continuous 3D roadmap to guide you through vasculature during the entire procedure.
