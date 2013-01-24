Select vessels for overlay.
VesselNavigator allows reuse of 3D vascular anatomical information from existing CTA and MRA datasets as a 3D roadmap overlay on a live X-ray image. With its excellent visualization, VesselNavigator provides an intuitive and continuous 3D roadmap to guide you through vasculature during the entire procedure.
3D image fusion in endovascular procedures
Reduction in contrast usage
Potential to reduce procedure time
Moves in sync to new positions
Superb image quality
Anatomical ring markers
Select vessels for overlay.
For indicating ostia and landing zone.
Fuse CT/MR dataset with 2D images
Fuse CT/MR dataset with 3D images
Start using live 3D image guidance
1. Tacher V, et al (2013).
Image Guidance for Endovascular Repair of Complex Aortic Aneurysms: Comparison of Two-dimensional and Three-dimensional Angiography and Image Fusion, J Vasc Interv Radiol, 24(11), 1698-1706.
2. Sailer AM, et al (2014).
CTA with fluoroscopy image fusion guidance in endovascular complex aortic aneurysm repair, Eur J Vasc Endovasc Surg. 2014 Apr;47(4):349-56.
* Vesselnavigator is not available in the US
This product is based on open source software. Details of the open source software, license and copyright can be found here.
