Strategic partnerships

Strategic partnerships are long-term collaborations, delivered through a shared accountability model with joint commitment to goals, risk and performance.

    Philips works with customers to drive transformation:

    Clinical

    Through technology, innovation and experiential design.

    Financial

    Through predictable, flexible and sustainable solutions.

    Operational

    Through data led decision making, service improvement, and education.

    Patient and staff experience

    Through design, thinking and stakeholder engagement.

    Neil Mesher, Solutions Leader Western Europe & Health Systems Leader North Western Europe, Philips, discusses how strategic partnerships can provide a platform for transformation.


    Partnership success stories

    99%

    uptime

    5-10%

    expected productivity increase per year

    2040

    NHS Net Zero target goal requires wide scale shift to circular economy

    6

    fully featured interventional cardiac suites

    99% Uptime

     

    Case study: Mackenzie Health
    To advance their smart hospital vision, Mackenzie Health leverages a comprehensive managed services partnership with Philips. The 18-year partnership, which includes procurement, clinical training, asset management and more, shows early results.

    Read here (325.0KB)

    5-10% expected productivity increase per year

     

    Case study: Wye Valley NHS Trust 
    To meet increased demand for imaging services within the NHS targets for turnaround times, Wye Valley NHS Trust partnered with Philips to maximise imaging services capacity and resources.

    Read the case study (5.2MB)

    2040 NHS Net Zero target goal requires wide scale shift to circular economy
    Research: University of Exeter

     

    In partnership with Philips, the latest research from University of Exeter shows urgent action is needed to tackle NHS carbon emissions, with widescale shift to circular economy required for the service to meet 2040 Net Zero goals.

    Read here (8.71MB)

    6 fully featured interventional cardiac suites with integrated patient monitoring and ultrasound

     

    Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
    Learn how Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and Philips partnered to drive excellence across cardiac care.

    Read here (405.0KB)

    Collaborating to solve key challenges


    Through co-creation, we deliver future-proof solutions that solve your key challenges, improve outcomes and contribute to the long-term success of your organisation.

    Digitalisation

    Operational efficiency

    Workforce & workflow

    Sustainability

    Partnering to enable your organisation access to integrated digital health technologies, improving interoperability, driving access to data and analytics, AI, cybersecurity and virtual care.

    Digitalisation

    Operational efficiency

    Workforce & workflow

    Sustainability

    Partnering to enable your organisation to better manage your technology portfolio, while identifying opportunities to assure operational excellence and financial efficiency.

    Digitalisation

    Operational efficiency

    Workforce & workflow

    Sustainability

    Partnering to support your organisation improve staff satisfaction through training and education, enabling access to innovative technologies, improved workflow, and unlocking new models of care.

    Digitalisation

    Operational efficiency

    Workforce & workflow

    Sustainability

    Partnering to reduce environmental footprint and enable access to sustainable solutions.

    Hear from healthcare leaders

    Wye Valley NHS Trust

    Customer story

    Wye Valley NHS Trust & Philips strategic partnership


    Delivering excellence across radiology

    Play the video
    Leeds Teach Hospitals NHS Trust

    Customer story
    Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust & Philips strategic partnership


    Delivering excellence in cardiac care

    Play the video
    Hospices Civils de Lyon

    Customer story
    Hospices Civils de Lyon & Philips strategic partnership


    Delivering excellence within imaging

    Learn more (6.59MB)

    Spotlight on

    • ECR thumb

      See beyond to The Full Picture

      This story captures a real patient, Sophie, and the hero who helped her, radiologist Dr. Boden. It's the story of how a single image saved her life.
       

      Watch our video and see beyond to explore the special connection between patient and radiologist, captured like never before.

      Play video
    • Community Diagnostic Centres

      Community Diagnostic Centres (CDCs)

      At Philips, we are partnering with primary, acute and private care providers to deliver improved patient experience and better health outcomes, throughout the diagnostic pathway. Find out how we can work together to bring your CDC vision to life.

      Learn more

      Resources and insights

        Partner with purpose


        The future of healthcare will depend on ecosystems that deliver improved patient outcomes and experiences at lower cost. How can your organisation create an ecosystem of care from hospital to home? Together we can identify new opportunities and create future-ready solutions designed to help your organisation succeed.

        Receive more information on how Philips and organisations like yours partner with purpose.

        Request a meeting

        Select your area of interest
        Contact details

        We are always interested in engaging with you.

        Let us know how we can help.

        Contact details

