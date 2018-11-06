Through technology, innovation and experiential design.
Through predictable, flexible and sustainable solutions.
Through data led decision making, service improvement, and education.
Through design, thinking and stakeholder engagement.
Neil Mesher, Solutions Leader Western Europe & Health Systems Leader North Western Europe, Philips, discusses how strategic partnerships can provide a platform for transformation.
99% Uptime Case study: Mackenzie Health
To advance their smart hospital vision, Mackenzie Health leverages a comprehensive managed services partnership with Philips. The 18-year partnership, which includes procurement, clinical training, asset management and more, shows early results.
5-10% expected productivity increase per year Case study: Wye Valley NHS Trust
To meet increased demand for imaging services within the NHS targets for turnaround times, Wye Valley NHS Trust partnered with Philips to maximise imaging services capacity and resources.
2040 NHS Net Zero target goal requires wide scale shift to circular economy In partnership with Philips, the latest research from University of Exeter shows urgent action is needed to tackle NHS carbon emissions, with widescale shift to circular economy required for the service to meet 2040 Net Zero goals.
Research: University of Exeter
6 fully featured interventional cardiac suites with integrated patient monitoring and ultrasound Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
Learn how Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and Philips partnered to drive excellence across cardiac care.
Through co-creation, we deliver future-proof solutions that solve your key challenges, improve outcomes and contribute to the long-term success of your organisation.
Partnering to enable your organisation access to integrated digital health technologies, improving interoperability, driving access to data and analytics, AI, cybersecurity and virtual care.
Partnering to enable your organisation to better manage your technology portfolio, while identifying opportunities to assure operational excellence and financial efficiency.
Partnering to support your organisation improve staff satisfaction through training and education, enabling access to innovative technologies, improved workflow, and unlocking new models of care.
Delivering excellence across radiology
Delivering excellence in cardiac care
See beyond to The Full Picture Watch our video and see beyond to explore the special connection between patient and radiologist, captured like never before.
This story captures a real patient, Sophie, and the hero who helped her, radiologist Dr. Boden. It's the story of how a single image saved her life.
Community Diagnostic Centres (CDCs)
At Philips, we are partnering with primary, acute and private care providers to deliver improved patient experience and better health outcomes, throughout the diagnostic pathway. Find out how we can work together to bring your CDC vision to life.
The future of healthcare will depend on ecosystems that deliver improved patient outcomes and experiences at lower cost. How can your organisation create an ecosystem of care from hospital to home? Together we can identify new opportunities and create future-ready solutions designed to help your organisation succeed.
Receive more information on how Philips and organisations like yours partner with purpose.
