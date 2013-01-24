clinical service modelling

Home
Driving your service and facility plans with clinically-driven models

With our Clinical Service Model methodology, we help you lay the foundation for planning a new or revised service or facility plan by creating a scenario-based overview of the clinical services to be delivered by your healthcare facility.

 

Together with you, we will elaborate service scenarios that help you decide which aspects of the health continuum are most relevant for your plan and in what timeframe. Using fit-for-purpose modelling tools, we will validate the data underpinning the selected scenarios and, where necessary conduct additional data analysis to help you understand the potential of your preferred scenarios. Our consultants bring expertise into your deliberations and present challenges you may encounter in achieving your care pathways according to your selected service model. 

A strategic approach 

Using our innovative Design Thinking methodology CoCreate, we facilitate interactive workshops with you and your stakeholders to create scenarios that balance your vision for clinical services, the reality of the market, and strategies for growth.

 

  • Analysis: population characteristics and profiling of future patients to determine procedures in scope and forecast demand
  • Clinical service planning: integrating planned scenarios with anticipated patient volumes to drive requirements for service, facility and resource capacity
  • Clinical careflows : visualising a set of key pathways using experience flow mapping to outline the anticipated patient journey and ensure smooth transitions from end-to-end.
  • Recommendations:  Based on the data analysis, stakeholder inputs, clinical service scenarios and anticipated patient journeys we recommend a right-fit service model for your facility that grows with you.

 

Depending on your needs and available data, service modelling may be driven by anticipated demand, patient acuity or capacity. The tools further allow for optimisation in growth and efficiency to generate a living model.
clinical service modelling

Proven results*

Through innovative, collaborative, and patient-focused engagements, Philips has helped clients develop the right-fit model for their healthcare planning that resulted in a facility plan that is synchronised with the clinical need.

 

  • Designing a comprehensive acute care facility and polyclinic across two-sites with sub-specialisation in diagnostics, cardiology, gastroenterology and women’s health to deliver a new model of patient-empowered care for an emerging community
  • Developing a new cardiology service and facility plan that covers the spectrum from intervention through rehab, including referral routes and transitions in care.
  • Configuring a new multi-specialty diabetes-focused interventional ambulatory clinic using an innovative care model for patient engagement infused with technology to target and manage patients by level of risk
  • Supporting a large private healthcare group to turn existing outdated facilities into profitable, state-of-the-art healthcare and wellness centres that fit the expectations of the population and regional medical capabilities.
  • Helping an investment group in developing a clinical service model and conceptual design to provide accessible, quality healthcare services in Siberia, Russia
experience flow
* Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
solution icon
Meet our team

Debbie Slye

Debbie Slye MN, RN

Global Clinical Lead
Debbie helps organizations deliver improved clinical care. Her expertise spans clinical care optimization, careflow automation, service modelling, and capacity and human resources planning. Debbie is an advanced practice nurse focusing on continuum-based care with expertise in multiple specialties and levels of acuity.

Recent success

  • New hospital build - strategic planning

    Customer story

    New hospital build - strategic planning

    Learn more
  • Strategic, clinical and planning support

    Customer story

    Strategic, clinical and planning support

    Learn more
Healthcare Management Consultancy Accreditation

Learn more about our membership of the Management Consultancies Association (MCA) and our presence on key competitive frameworks. 

