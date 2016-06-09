Home
HealthSuite Labs, co-creating the future of care together

Meet our team

Edwin van Rutten

Edwin van Rutten

HealthSuite Labs Lead International
Edwin works with a multidisciplinary team of strategists and designers, technologist and clinical experts to define and accelerate the development of meaningful innovations that improve health and care. He brings over twenty years of experience building and guiding teams through and iterative and collaborative process based on Design Thinking.

Recent success

  • Gavi and Philips team up to improve immunization data quality in developing countries

    Gavi and Philips team up to improve immunization data quality in developing countries

    Learn more
  • Philips and Rostock University Medical Center collaborate to deliver networked cardiac care across major region of Germany

    Philips and Rostock University Medical Center collaborate to deliver networked cardiac care across major region of Germany

    Learn more
More customer stories

Accelerate innovation and solve complex problems in healthcare by using our Design Thinking approach

healthsuite labs video
Collaborative problem-solving with Philips’ clinical, research and digital expertise in an immersive pressure cooker environment.

Complex challenges require the involvement of multiple stakeholders like management, care providers, clinicians, payers, patients, government, pharma, to co-create new care and partnership models.

 

At HealthSuite Labs, we work with customers, experts and stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem, we develop a shared understanding of the challenges and generate concrete solution directions with a hands-on co-creation and co-innovation approach.

 

HealthSuite Labs offers

  • A systematic Design Thinking approach to solve complex healthcare challenges, making effective use of valuable time and resources
  • Collaborative problem-solving with Philips’ clinical, research and digital expertise in an immersive pressure cooker environment
HealthSuite Labs engaging experience
HealthSuite Labs engaging experience 2

The HealthSuite Labs Experience

  • Get a taste of the new
    A view into the future as you can get a taste of our vision of the new healthcare world and we share our innovation-driven mind-set and the new innovations we are working on.
 
  • Interact and lay foundation for collaboration
    An engagement experience to dive deep into a complex challenge together. Together, we lay the foundation for new solutions, define steps towards collaborative projects and possible partnerships.

  • Incubator of ideas/solutions
    A creative environment in which we use our clinical, technology, design and research experts to identify opportunities, co-create and validate new solutions.

What’s in it for you?

  • Break through the silos of your organisation
  • Accelerate the internal decision-making process  
  • Enable (digital) healthcare innovation
  • Gain direct access to Philips expertise & technology
  • Engage with all relevant stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem
HealthSuite labs visual ecosystem
It feels like working for a new start-up, collaboratively improving patient care"

Patrick Stotelaar

Regional manager, Menzis Health Insurance

