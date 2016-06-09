Edwin van Rutten
HealthSuite Labs Lead International
Complex challenges require the involvement of multiple stakeholders like management, care providers, clinicians, payers, patients, government, pharma, to co-create new care and partnership models.
At HealthSuite Labs, we work with customers, experts and stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem, we develop a shared understanding of the challenges and generate concrete solution directions with a hands-on co-creation and co-innovation approach.
HealthSuite Labs offers
It feels like working for a new start-up, collaboratively improving patient care"
Patrick Stotelaar
Regional manager, Menzis Health Insurance
Edwin van Rutten
HealthSuite Labs Lead International
Learn more about our healthcare transformation services for your organisation