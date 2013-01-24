Home
Healthcare Service Improvement

Healthcare consulting

Service Improvement Consulting

Recent success

  Engaging staff helps improve imaging services
    Engaging staff helps improve imaging services

    Wye Valley NHS Trust engaged Philips to help improve the quality and productivity of its imaging services. Philips consultants delivered a foundational level training course to imaging staff and a focused improvement project to the MR group. The Trust expects to improve workflow and increase productivity by 5-10% per year.

A collaborative approach to improving operational efficiency

During the transition to value-based care, hospitals and healthcare systems must continue to improve their quality of care and operational performance, while reducing associated costs.

 

Process efficiency and system utilisation must increase to support additional patient capacity. Our consultants work collaboratively with management and staff, providing a strategic and phased approach to help achieve meaningful and sustainable results in quality improvement, clinical efficiency, staff productivity, patient throughput, and patient and staff satisfaction.. 

Service Improvement Consulting

Proven results*

Through collaborative and patient-focused engagements, Philips has helped clients improve performance including:

 

  • Enhanced patient and staff satisfaction
  • Streamlined patient workflow processes
  • Increased system utilisation and decreased exam times

Meet our team

Steve Lee

Steve Lee

Senior Consulting Manager, UK & Ireland region 
Steve has extensive consulting experience in managing improvement, innovation and change in healthcare and other sectors. His expertise focuses on managing transformational change and improving innovation capabilities within healthcare, covering strategy, process and people. Steve is a chartered engineer by background and has also trained in occupational psychology.

Philips healthcare transformation services
Helping to transform care by redesigning and implementing a new care management program at AMITA Health
Healthcare Management Consultancy Accreditation

Learn more about our membership of the Management Consultancies Association (MCA) and our presence on key competitive frameworks. 
* Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.

