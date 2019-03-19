A unique research collaboration between the University of Washington and at Philips dug into the data around no-shows. Hear about the surprising things they learned as well as some innovative approaches to addressing the problem.
A unique research collaboration between the University of Washington and at Philips dug into the data around no-shows. Hear about the surprising things they learned as well as some innovative approaches to addressing the problem.
19:25
Tiffany Christensen, CPXP, VP of Experience Innovation at The Beryl Institute and author of Sick Girl Speaks, shares her story as
Tiffany Christensen, CPXP, VP of Experience Innovation at The Beryl Institute and author of Sick Girl Speaks, shares her story as
23:15
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.