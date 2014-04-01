Philips provides the latest insights into how you can reduce negative feelings and their impact on your radiology examinations and operations.Learn more
Philips helped Universitätsklinikum Hamburg-Eppendorf optimize their OR capacity and increase staff satisfaction resulting in 1400 more surgeries, 77% reduced downtime in the central OR and improved staff satisfaction.Learn more
Dr. Patrick Heiler shares why the implementation phase in healthcare transformation projects is important.Learn more
Watch the webinar where imaging experts from Phoenix shared their initial experience with the digital PET/CT scanner & the Ambient ExperienceLearn more
Philips helped the cardiology department at the Reinier de Graaf Hospital to improve throughput of clinical cardiology patients, resulting in a 57% decrease of admission freezes for the Chest Pain Center** and patients go home an hour earlier.Learn more
Egil Nilsen shares his insights on the importance of eHealth, the barriers health systems currently face and key elements to consider when developing a successful eHealth strategy.Learn more
University Hospital in Linköping, Sweden engaged Philips to help with a strategic design project for Linkoping’s radiology department. Our consultants used a 360° assessment including a fast and cost-effective planning and redesign process, to address the clinical, and operational needs, technology innovation, and patient and staff experience.Learn more
What is the ideal layout for an emergency department? Read the outcomes of a round-table session with experienced doctors and nurses addressing this question.Learn more
A checklist covering the most important items for an initial assessment, to work towards your ideal emergency department.Learn more
Krankenhaus Düren engaged Philips to help improve their ICU bed management, by gathering insights and identifying areas for improvement to make better use of their ICU bed capacity.Learn more
Our design consultants helped plan an optimized pediatric radiology environment to enhance the patient, family, and staff experience.Learn more
Rijnstate engaged Philips to help optimize work processes, and setup for a new cardiac catheterization department. Using the Integrated Cardiovascular Solutions Quick Scan, a department-wide analysis of various quality parameters was done and clear opportunities for the short- and long-term were identified.Learn more
When the Jeroen Bosch Ziekenhuis (Jeroen Bosch Hospital) underwent further renovation in 2018, the number of radiography rooms with Ambient Experience was expanded.Learn more
Wye Valley NHS Trust engaged Philips to help improve the quality and productivity of its imaging services. Philips consultants delivered a foundational level training course to imaging staff and a focused improvement project to the MR group. The Trust expects to improve workflow and increase productivity by 5-10% per year.Learn more
Looking towards a future of less patient stress and smoother communication in medical careLearn more
Outcomes of a round-table session with physicians and nurses hosted by Philips Healthcare Consultants, addressing the question: “How can an emergency department be set up to handle an increase in patient intake?”Learn more
Heart Hospital TaUH engaged the Philips consulting team to help understand gaps between processes and practices, and to define a set of cardiac careflow improvement initiatives that could be implemented in their current and new facilityLearn more
The Flevoziekenhuis hospital asked the Philips consulting team to help optimize the Emergency Department processes in order to meet the care demand more effectively at busy times.Learn more
Using the power of art and music to improve MRI experiencesLearn more
Dr Peadar O’Mórdha explains how we can improve healthcare performance by creating an environment that supports and motivates careers.Learn more
Dr. Patrick Heiler talks about optimizing profitability, process quality as well as patient and staff satisfaction.Learn more
Philips healthcare consulting experts used design thinking in healthcare for improving patient experience in the emergency department at Aalborg University HospitalLearn more
Focusing more on the patient can boost efficiency in MRI proceduresLearn more
Improved ED performance with process improvement consulting and a performance dashboard at McLeod Health Clarendon Hospital.Learn more
Västerbotten County Council and Philips have formed a novel public-private collaboration with the purpose of creating an effective and innovative psychiatric care environment.Learn more
Our team helped AU Health reduce non-actionable alarms by 32% in 3 months with no adverse patient outcomes identified.Learn more
The Philips team used design thinking in healthcare to create a peaceful and pleasant environment at the Jeroen Bosch hospital. Studies showed a 29% and 45% patient satisfaction increase.Learn more
The design incorporates 201 single-bed rooms compared to 90 in the architect’s plans with a cost per square foot 20% lower than the original design.Learn more
Improved ED and inpatient performance for 477% increased patient satisfaction at Winchester Medical Center.Learn more
Improved care facilitation, reduced LOS, and a savings of $3.3m over 7 months at AU Health.Learn more
Spatial design review of an ED leads to a new design with better access to daylight and reduced walking distance for staff.Learn more
Lahey Hospital outpatient center realized better patient experience with Ambient Experience In-bore Connect due to its breathold guidance and time duration features.Learn more
Philips and Broward Health worked together to understand the clinical, functional and emotional needs of cancer patients. We delivered process and optimization recommendations, and a complete spatial redesign.Learn more
Sparks Medical Center transformed the PET/CT experience with Ambient Experience.Learn more
Reduced LOS and bed request cycles achieve $1.1m savings with the new bed management program at AU Health.Learn more
By helping to design a new pediatric emergency department, Philips Consulting helped to increase patient volume at Florida Hospital for children.Learn more
Philips strategic healthcare consulting helped transform the quality of care delivery at GenesisCare, Australia.Learn more
Philips helped increase ultrasound operational efficiency in the ED at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.Learn more
Analytics modeling provides data-driven proposal to increase patient throughput at Lowell GeneralLearn more
The new pediatric radiology department at Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital for Wales improved the patient and staff experience with Ambient Experience, resulting in high net promoter scoreLearn more
Philips helped AU Health develop a Strategic Growth Plan and support the move to become a fee-for-value provider.Learn more
Philips helped AU Health prioritize quality and performance improvement for increased throughput.Learn more
Collaboration to support clinical growth, increase throughput, and improve performance at AU Health.Learn more
Werner Satter describes a 4-step philosophy on how to achieve patient-centered care.Learn more
Reduced exam delays and improved workflow at a large, academic hospital network.Learn more
Partnering with WMCHealth to improve operational performance and the patient experience.Learn more
How MedAustron Ion Beam Center and Philips Healthcare Experience Solutions collaborated in approving the oncology patient experience.Learn more
Karolinska University Hospital, Sweden, engaged Philips consulting team to find insights to improve stroke care.Learn more
Debbie Slye discusses ways to improve stroke care across the clinical pathway.Learn more
Herlev Gentofte University Hospital data shows a 70% reduction in the number of interrupted exams for the ingenia 3.0T scanner with Ambient Experience and the in-bore Solution.Learn more
Philips assisted the Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Adelaide with the implementation of an all emcompassing Ambient Experience in their MRI suite.Learn more
At Farah Medical Campus, Philips delivered Ambient Experience for the radiology, cardiology and the nuclear medicine departments, contributing to a better patient, family and staff experience.Learn more
Implementation of Ambient Experience at Astrid Lindgren Children’s Hospital, led to positive feedback from patients, families and staff.Learn more
A collaboration with AMITA Health to develop and implement a care management program across this multi-hospital health system enterprise.Learn more
Philips helped a private healthcare investor develop a strategic and clinical plan for renovating an old heathcare facility.Learn more
Our Philips consultants supported University Medical Center Utrecht in improving their time-to-treatment for oncology patients.Learn more
Our team of consulting experts helped Rijnstate Ultrasound Services increase capacity and competitiveness through performance improvements.Learn more
Philips supported Inrusinvest to deliver quality healthcare services in Siberia, Russia.Learn more
Egil Nilson describes how to forge successful healthcare partnerships based on dialogue.Learn more
Philips consultants supported clinical transformation to a family centered care environment at the Maxima Medical Center.Learn more
Watch how an Advanced Vascular Imaging suite combined with Ambient Experience enhances patient comfort and efficient clinical proceduresLearn more
Watch how Robert Debré Hospital helps provide a more pleasant and soothing scan for their patients with Philips MRI In-Bore experienceLearn more