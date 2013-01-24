Multi-Vendor Services

You probably have a wide range of healthcare equipment, from diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems to cath labs. In most cases all that equipment is inevitably supplied and maintained by a number of vendors and service providers. And that can make managing contracts and measuring performance very complex and time consuming. Multi-vendor enables you to save time and money through increased efficiency and more convenient operations.
Our multi-brand modality approach means you’ll experience superior level of service whether we’re working on a Philips or a non-Philips system. Philips multi-brand modality field service engineers are experienced and trained to service non-Philips systems within their product modality. Not only does this provide that your systems are maintained to high quality standards, it also enables our engineers to diagnose faults, replace parts and carry out repairs effectively. So they can have your systems up and running as soon as possible.
98%
uptime*
*Individual service agreements may vary
Protect your investments
Philips is a part of our team. We experience it every day and see how they keep things running smoothly”
Dr. Thomas Axer, co-executive director, Viersen General Hospital, Germany
Customized maintenance service agreements
Flexible contracts for imaging systems, patient monitoring systems and ultrasound devices are designed to evolve to meet your changing business needs.
Managed Technology Services
Managed Technology Services is our comprehensive, outcome based solutions program, designed to assist you in managing and optimizing your technology.
PerformanceBridge
PerformanceBridge is an integrated, scalable portfolio of services, tools and support enabling hospital departments to improve their performance and build a program for continuous improvement over time.