CBCT with helical acquisition​

Soft Tissue CBCT protocol with helical movement improves the image quality and appearance, compared to conventional CBCT acquisition techniques, to spot soft tissue changes in the Angio suite. The asymmetrical motion of the arm during the acquisition increases the field of view(FOV) of the scan imaging parts of the brain multiple times. This increase of information, in combination with improved image reconstruction software, leads to improvements in image quality. The speed of the scan has also been increases from 20secs to 10secs to minimize the impact of patient motion for non-sedated stroke patients.