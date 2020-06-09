Search terms

SmartCT

3D visualization and measurement solution

Philips Image Guided Therapy clinical application software SmartCT enriches our outstanding 3D interventional tools with clear guidance, designed to remove barriers to acquiring 3D images in the interventional lab. Once acquired, 3D images are automatically displayed within seconds on the touchscreen module in the corresponding rendering mode. On the same touchscreen, the user can easily control and interact with advanced 3D visualizations and measurement tools. SmartCT also brings advanced measurements and visualization to your fingertips for high image quality, supporting your diagnosis[1-3] and better patient treatment outcomes[4-6].​

SmartCT empowers you to easily adopt 3D imaging in the lab​
Using simple tablet gestures, you can carry out advanced measurements and visualizations on the touchscreen at tableside to study the disease in great detail. SmartCT 3D images can help reveal information not apparent in DSA images. This additional information may change diagnosis, treatment planning or treatment delivery, supporting better patient outcomes [4-9].

Using simple tablet gestures, you can carry out advanced measurements and visualizations on the touchscreen at tableside to study the disease in great detail. SmartCT 3D images can help reveal information not apparent in DSA images. This additional information may change diagnosis, treatment planning or treatment delivery, supporting better patient outcomes [4-9].

Using simple tablet gestures, you can carry out advanced measurements and visualizations on the touchscreen at tableside to study the disease in great detail. SmartCT 3D images can help reveal information not apparent in DSA images. This additional information may change diagnosis, treatment planning or treatment delivery, supporting better patient outcomes [4-9].
Using simple tablet gestures, you can carry out advanced measurements and visualizations on the touchscreen at tableside to study the disease in great detail. SmartCT 3D images can help reveal information not apparent in DSA images. This additional information may change diagnosis, treatment planning or treatment delivery, supporting better patient outcomes [4-9].
Acquire and interact with 3D imaging at tableside
With the touchscreen module (TSM), you can easily acquire 3D images and interact with SmartCT tools in a natural and effortless way. Once acquired, the SmartCT viewing application automatically opens your 3D image with the correct rendering and viewing tools on the TSM. All tools work with the tablet’s touchscreen simplicity within the sterile area.​

With the touchscreen module (TSM), you can easily acquire 3D images and interact with SmartCT tools in a natural and effortless way. Once acquired, the SmartCT viewing application automatically opens your 3D image with the correct rendering and viewing tools on the TSM. All tools work with the tablet’s touchscreen simplicity within the sterile area.​

With the touchscreen module (TSM), you can easily acquire 3D images and interact with SmartCT tools in a natural and effortless way. Once acquired, the SmartCT viewing application automatically opens your 3D image with the correct rendering and viewing tools on the TSM. All tools work with the tablet’s touchscreen simplicity within the sterile area.​
With the touchscreen module (TSM), you can easily acquire 3D images and interact with SmartCT tools in a natural and effortless way. Once acquired, the SmartCT viewing application automatically opens your 3D image with the correct rendering and viewing tools on the TSM. All tools work with the tablet’s touchscreen simplicity within the sterile area.​
SmartCT Vessel Analysis with next-generation vessel tracking supports treatment planning
To quickly define a vessel path on a 3D volume, select a starting and end point of the segment of the vasculature of interest, and the path between the two points is automatically detected and rendered in different views. SmartCT Vessel Analysis supports the selection of the optimal projection angle for vessel analysis and catheterization. It allows easy inspection of vessel and device positioning with straightened, curved and cross-section reformats.

To quickly define a vessel path on a 3D volume, select a starting and end point of the segment of the vasculature of interest, and the path between the two points is automatically detected and rendered in different views. SmartCT Vessel Analysis supports the selection of the optimal projection angle for vessel analysis and catheterization. It allows easy inspection of vessel and device positioning with straightened, curved and cross-section reformats.

To quickly define a vessel path on a 3D volume, select a starting and end point of the segment of the vasculature of interest, and the path between the two points is automatically detected and rendered in different views. SmartCT Vessel Analysis supports the selection of the optimal projection angle for vessel analysis and catheterization. It allows easy inspection of vessel and device positioning with straightened, curved and cross-section reformats.
To quickly define a vessel path on a 3D volume, select a starting and end point of the segment of the vasculature of interest, and the path between the two points is automatically detected and rendered in different views. SmartCT Vessel Analysis supports the selection of the optimal projection angle for vessel analysis and catheterization. It allows easy inspection of vessel and device positioning with straightened, curved and cross-section reformats.
SmartCT Dual Viewer - 3D volume comparison and fusion solution​​​
SmartCT Dual Viewer can take any two volumes from the Azurion System, display them side by side and overlay them to create fusion images to support the physician in assessment and diagnosis. The entire workflow from 3D acquisition protocol selection to image viewing, manipulation, image overlay and post-processing can be done in SmartCT. Dual Viewer in SmartCT allows the user to view and manipulate the volumes at tableside without breaking sterility using the touchscreen module (TSM) or mouse and keyboard.

SmartCT Dual Viewer can take any two volumes from the Azurion System, display them side by side and overlay them to create fusion images to support the physician in assessment and diagnosis. The entire workflow from 3D acquisition protocol selection to image viewing, manipulation, image overlay and post-processing can be done in SmartCT. Dual Viewer in SmartCT allows the user to view and manipulate the volumes at tableside without breaking sterility using the touchscreen module (TSM) or mouse and keyboard.

SmartCT Dual Viewer can take any two volumes from the Azurion System, display them side by side and overlay them to create fusion images to support the physician in assessment and diagnosis. The entire workflow from 3D acquisition protocol selection to image viewing, manipulation, image overlay and post-processing can be done in SmartCT. Dual Viewer in SmartCT allows the user to view and manipulate the volumes at tableside without breaking sterility using the touchscreen module (TSM) or mouse and keyboard.
SmartCT Dual Viewer can take any two volumes from the Azurion System, display them side by side and overlay them to create fusion images to support the physician in assessment and diagnosis. The entire workflow from 3D acquisition protocol selection to image viewing, manipulation, image overlay and post-processing can be done in SmartCT. Dual Viewer in SmartCT allows the user to view and manipulate the volumes at tableside without breaking sterility using the touchscreen module (TSM) or mouse and keyboard.
Easily perform two-point measurements onscreen
Quickly measure distance on a 2D or 3D image with the two-point measurement on the touchscreen. This can help you quickly check the trajectory to a target vessel, measure distances for stent deployment, measure the size of anatomy or identify a discrepancy to speed planning of the optimal treatment angle and aid navigation.

Quickly measure distance on a 2D or 3D image with the two-point measurement on the touchscreen. This can help you quickly check the trajectory to a target vessel, measure distances for stent deployment, measure the size of anatomy or identify a discrepancy to speed planning of the optimal treatment angle and aid navigation.

Quickly measure distance on a 2D or 3D image with the two-point measurement on the touchscreen. This can help you quickly check the trajectory to a target vessel, measure distances for stent deployment, measure the size of anatomy or identify a discrepancy to speed planning of the optimal treatment angle and aid navigation.
Quickly measure distance on a 2D or 3D image with the two-point measurement on the touchscreen. This can help you quickly check the trajectory to a target vessel, measure distances for stent deployment, measure the size of anatomy or identify a discrepancy to speed planning of the optimal treatment angle and aid navigation.
SmartCT Segmentation to quickly define any structure of interest
The semi-automatic lesion segmentation tool allows you to easily define any structure of interest and measure its volume. With a cut function, you can remove anatomy to improve visualization of regions of interest.

The semi-automatic lesion segmentation tool allows you to easily define any structure of interest and measure its volume. With a cut function, you can remove anatomy to improve visualization of regions of interest.

The semi-automatic lesion segmentation tool allows you to easily define any structure of interest and measure its volume. With a cut function, you can remove anatomy to improve visualization of regions of interest.
The semi-automatic lesion segmentation tool allows you to easily define any structure of interest and measure its volume. With a cut function, you can remove anatomy to improve visualization of regions of interest.
SmartCT Roadmap – real-time visualization to support fast and accurate catheter navigation
SmartCT Roadmap provides live 3D image overlay guidance that can be segmented to emphasize the targeted vessel and lesions, supporting fast catheterization. The SmartCT Roadmap overlays a 3D reconstruction of the vessel tree, vessel segments or annotations with live fluoro images. You can adapt the transparency and contrast of the 3D image to enhance visibility of details.

SmartCT Roadmap provides live 3D image overlay guidance that can be segmented to emphasize the targeted vessel and lesions, supporting fast catheterization. The SmartCT Roadmap overlays a 3D reconstruction of the vessel tree, vessel segments or annotations with live fluoro images. You can adapt the transparency and contrast of the 3D image to enhance visibility of details.

SmartCT Roadmap provides live 3D image overlay guidance that can be segmented to emphasize the targeted vessel and lesions, supporting fast catheterization. The SmartCT Roadmap overlays a 3D reconstruction of the vessel tree, vessel segments or annotations with live fluoro images. You can adapt the transparency and contrast of the 3D image to enhance visibility of details.
SmartCT Roadmap provides live 3D image overlay guidance that can be segmented to emphasize the targeted vessel and lesions, supporting fast catheterization. The SmartCT Roadmap overlays a 3D reconstruction of the vessel tree, vessel segments or annotations with live fluoro images. You can adapt the transparency and contrast of the 3D image to enhance visibility of details.
CT-like imaging in the radiology interventional lab can free up the CT scanner for diagnostic purposes
SmartCT provides CT-like images in the interventional lab to support all phases of interventional procedures. The image data can be visualized, segmented and processed as a regular CT image with advanced 3D volume viewing. Access to CT-like imaging information in the lab can free up your CT scanner for additional diagnostic purposes. ​

SmartCT provides CT-like images in the interventional lab to support all phases of interventional procedures. The image data can be visualized, segmented and processed as a regular CT image with advanced 3D volume viewing. Access to CT-like imaging information in the lab can free up your CT scanner for additional diagnostic purposes. ​

SmartCT provides CT-like images in the interventional lab to support all phases of interventional procedures. The image data can be visualized, segmented and processed as a regular CT image with advanced 3D volume viewing. Access to CT-like imaging information in the lab can free up your CT scanner for additional diagnostic purposes. ​
SmartCT provides CT-like images in the interventional lab to support all phases of interventional procedures. The image data can be visualized, segmented and processed as a regular CT image with advanced 3D volume viewing. Access to CT-like imaging information in the lab can free up your CT scanner for additional diagnostic purposes. ​
SmartCT empowers you to easily adopt 3D imaging in the lab​
Using simple tablet gestures, you can carry out advanced measurements and visualizations on the touchscreen at tableside to study the disease in great detail. SmartCT 3D images can help reveal information not apparent in DSA images. This additional information may change diagnosis, treatment planning or treatment delivery, supporting better patient outcomes [4-9].

Using simple tablet gestures, you can carry out advanced measurements and visualizations on the touchscreen at tableside to study the disease in great detail. SmartCT 3D images can help reveal information not apparent in DSA images. This additional information may change diagnosis, treatment planning or treatment delivery, supporting better patient outcomes [4-9].

Using simple tablet gestures, you can carry out advanced measurements and visualizations on the touchscreen at tableside to study the disease in great detail. SmartCT 3D images can help reveal information not apparent in DSA images. This additional information may change diagnosis, treatment planning or treatment delivery, supporting better patient outcomes [4-9].
Using simple tablet gestures, you can carry out advanced measurements and visualizations on the touchscreen at tableside to study the disease in great detail. SmartCT 3D images can help reveal information not apparent in DSA images. This additional information may change diagnosis, treatment planning or treatment delivery, supporting better patient outcomes [4-9].
Acquire and interact with 3D imaging at tableside
With the touchscreen module (TSM), you can easily acquire 3D images and interact with SmartCT tools in a natural and effortless way. Once acquired, the SmartCT viewing application automatically opens your 3D image with the correct rendering and viewing tools on the TSM. All tools work with the tablet’s touchscreen simplicity within the sterile area.​

With the touchscreen module (TSM), you can easily acquire 3D images and interact with SmartCT tools in a natural and effortless way. Once acquired, the SmartCT viewing application automatically opens your 3D image with the correct rendering and viewing tools on the TSM. All tools work with the tablet’s touchscreen simplicity within the sterile area.​

With the touchscreen module (TSM), you can easily acquire 3D images and interact with SmartCT tools in a natural and effortless way. Once acquired, the SmartCT viewing application automatically opens your 3D image with the correct rendering and viewing tools on the TSM. All tools work with the tablet’s touchscreen simplicity within the sterile area.​
With the touchscreen module (TSM), you can easily acquire 3D images and interact with SmartCT tools in a natural and effortless way. Once acquired, the SmartCT viewing application automatically opens your 3D image with the correct rendering and viewing tools on the TSM. All tools work with the tablet’s touchscreen simplicity within the sterile area.​
SmartCT Vessel Analysis with next-generation vessel tracking supports treatment planning
To quickly define a vessel path on a 3D volume, select a starting and end point of the segment of the vasculature of interest, and the path between the two points is automatically detected and rendered in different views. SmartCT Vessel Analysis supports the selection of the optimal projection angle for vessel analysis and catheterization. It allows easy inspection of vessel and device positioning with straightened, curved and cross-section reformats.

To quickly define a vessel path on a 3D volume, select a starting and end point of the segment of the vasculature of interest, and the path between the two points is automatically detected and rendered in different views. SmartCT Vessel Analysis supports the selection of the optimal projection angle for vessel analysis and catheterization. It allows easy inspection of vessel and device positioning with straightened, curved and cross-section reformats.

To quickly define a vessel path on a 3D volume, select a starting and end point of the segment of the vasculature of interest, and the path between the two points is automatically detected and rendered in different views. SmartCT Vessel Analysis supports the selection of the optimal projection angle for vessel analysis and catheterization. It allows easy inspection of vessel and device positioning with straightened, curved and cross-section reformats.
To quickly define a vessel path on a 3D volume, select a starting and end point of the segment of the vasculature of interest, and the path between the two points is automatically detected and rendered in different views. SmartCT Vessel Analysis supports the selection of the optimal projection angle for vessel analysis and catheterization. It allows easy inspection of vessel and device positioning with straightened, curved and cross-section reformats.
SmartCT Dual Viewer - 3D volume comparison and fusion solution​​​
SmartCT Dual Viewer can take any two volumes from the Azurion System, display them side by side and overlay them to create fusion images to support the physician in assessment and diagnosis. The entire workflow from 3D acquisition protocol selection to image viewing, manipulation, image overlay and post-processing can be done in SmartCT. Dual Viewer in SmartCT allows the user to view and manipulate the volumes at tableside without breaking sterility using the touchscreen module (TSM) or mouse and keyboard.

SmartCT Dual Viewer can take any two volumes from the Azurion System, display them side by side and overlay them to create fusion images to support the physician in assessment and diagnosis. The entire workflow from 3D acquisition protocol selection to image viewing, manipulation, image overlay and post-processing can be done in SmartCT. Dual Viewer in SmartCT allows the user to view and manipulate the volumes at tableside without breaking sterility using the touchscreen module (TSM) or mouse and keyboard.

SmartCT Dual Viewer can take any two volumes from the Azurion System, display them side by side and overlay them to create fusion images to support the physician in assessment and diagnosis. The entire workflow from 3D acquisition protocol selection to image viewing, manipulation, image overlay and post-processing can be done in SmartCT. Dual Viewer in SmartCT allows the user to view and manipulate the volumes at tableside without breaking sterility using the touchscreen module (TSM) or mouse and keyboard.
SmartCT Dual Viewer can take any two volumes from the Azurion System, display them side by side and overlay them to create fusion images to support the physician in assessment and diagnosis. The entire workflow from 3D acquisition protocol selection to image viewing, manipulation, image overlay and post-processing can be done in SmartCT. Dual Viewer in SmartCT allows the user to view and manipulate the volumes at tableside without breaking sterility using the touchscreen module (TSM) or mouse and keyboard.
Easily perform two-point measurements onscreen
Quickly measure distance on a 2D or 3D image with the two-point measurement on the touchscreen. This can help you quickly check the trajectory to a target vessel, measure distances for stent deployment, measure the size of anatomy or identify a discrepancy to speed planning of the optimal treatment angle and aid navigation.

Quickly measure distance on a 2D or 3D image with the two-point measurement on the touchscreen. This can help you quickly check the trajectory to a target vessel, measure distances for stent deployment, measure the size of anatomy or identify a discrepancy to speed planning of the optimal treatment angle and aid navigation.

Quickly measure distance on a 2D or 3D image with the two-point measurement on the touchscreen. This can help you quickly check the trajectory to a target vessel, measure distances for stent deployment, measure the size of anatomy or identify a discrepancy to speed planning of the optimal treatment angle and aid navigation.
Quickly measure distance on a 2D or 3D image with the two-point measurement on the touchscreen. This can help you quickly check the trajectory to a target vessel, measure distances for stent deployment, measure the size of anatomy or identify a discrepancy to speed planning of the optimal treatment angle and aid navigation.
SmartCT Segmentation to quickly define any structure of interest
The semi-automatic lesion segmentation tool allows you to easily define any structure of interest and measure its volume. With a cut function, you can remove anatomy to improve visualization of regions of interest.

The semi-automatic lesion segmentation tool allows you to easily define any structure of interest and measure its volume. With a cut function, you can remove anatomy to improve visualization of regions of interest.

The semi-automatic lesion segmentation tool allows you to easily define any structure of interest and measure its volume. With a cut function, you can remove anatomy to improve visualization of regions of interest.
The semi-automatic lesion segmentation tool allows you to easily define any structure of interest and measure its volume. With a cut function, you can remove anatomy to improve visualization of regions of interest.
SmartCT Roadmap – real-time visualization to support fast and accurate catheter navigation
SmartCT Roadmap provides live 3D image overlay guidance that can be segmented to emphasize the targeted vessel and lesions, supporting fast catheterization. The SmartCT Roadmap overlays a 3D reconstruction of the vessel tree, vessel segments or annotations with live fluoro images. You can adapt the transparency and contrast of the 3D image to enhance visibility of details.

SmartCT Roadmap provides live 3D image overlay guidance that can be segmented to emphasize the targeted vessel and lesions, supporting fast catheterization. The SmartCT Roadmap overlays a 3D reconstruction of the vessel tree, vessel segments or annotations with live fluoro images. You can adapt the transparency and contrast of the 3D image to enhance visibility of details.

SmartCT Roadmap provides live 3D image overlay guidance that can be segmented to emphasize the targeted vessel and lesions, supporting fast catheterization. The SmartCT Roadmap overlays a 3D reconstruction of the vessel tree, vessel segments or annotations with live fluoro images. You can adapt the transparency and contrast of the 3D image to enhance visibility of details.
SmartCT Roadmap provides live 3D image overlay guidance that can be segmented to emphasize the targeted vessel and lesions, supporting fast catheterization. The SmartCT Roadmap overlays a 3D reconstruction of the vessel tree, vessel segments or annotations with live fluoro images. You can adapt the transparency and contrast of the 3D image to enhance visibility of details.
CT-like imaging in the radiology interventional lab can free up the CT scanner for diagnostic purposes
SmartCT provides CT-like images in the interventional lab to support all phases of interventional procedures. The image data can be visualized, segmented and processed as a regular CT image with advanced 3D volume viewing. Access to CT-like imaging information in the lab can free up your CT scanner for additional diagnostic purposes. ​

SmartCT provides CT-like images in the interventional lab to support all phases of interventional procedures. The image data can be visualized, segmented and processed as a regular CT image with advanced 3D volume viewing. Access to CT-like imaging information in the lab can free up your CT scanner for additional diagnostic purposes. ​

SmartCT provides CT-like images in the interventional lab to support all phases of interventional procedures. The image data can be visualized, segmented and processed as a regular CT image with advanced 3D volume viewing. Access to CT-like imaging information in the lab can free up your CT scanner for additional diagnostic purposes. ​
SmartCT provides CT-like images in the interventional lab to support all phases of interventional procedures. The image data can be visualized, segmented and processed as a regular CT image with advanced 3D volume viewing. Access to CT-like imaging information in the lab can free up your CT scanner for additional diagnostic purposes. ​

  • * The user level of expertise required is described in the Instructions for Use as the Intended Operator Profile​
  • SmartCT R3.0 is subject to regulatory clearance and may not be available in all markets. Contact your sales representative for more details.
  • 1. Akkakrisee SA, Hongsakul KR. Percu-taneous transthoracic needle biopsy for pulmonary nodules: a retrospec-tive study of a comparison between C-arm cone-beam computed to-mography and conventional com-puted tomography guidance. Pol J Radiol.. 2020; 85(-): e309–e315
  • 2. Jang H, Jung WS, Myoung SU, Kim JJ, Jang CK, Cho KC, Source Image Based New 3D Rotational Angiography for Differential Diagnosis between the In-fundibulum and an Internal Carotid Artery Aneurysm : Pilot Study. J Korean Neurosurg Soc, 2021. 64(5):726-731
  • 3. Schernthaner et al., Delayed-Phase Cone-Beam CT Improves Detectability of Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma During Conventional Transarterial Chemoembolization Cardiovasc Intervent Radiol , 38 (4), 929-36, 2015
  • 4. Xiong, F., et al., Xper-CT combined with laser-assisted navigation radiofrequency thermocoagulation in the treatment of trigeminal neuralgia. Front Neu-rol, 2022. 13: p. 930902
  • 5. Schott, P., et al., Radiation Dose in Prostatic Artery Embolization Using Cone-Beam CT and 3D Roadmap Software. J Vasc Interv Radiol, 2019. 30(9): p. 1452-1458
  • 6. Rosi, A., et al., Three-dimensional rotational angiography improves mechanical thrombectomy recanalization rate for acute ischaemic stroke due to mid-dle cerebral artery M2 segment occlusions. Interv Neuroradiol, 2022: p. 15910199221145745
  • 7. Ribo et al, Direct Transfer to Angiosuite to Reduce Door-To-Puncture Time in Thrombectomy for Acute Stroke, J Neurointerv Surg , 2018, 10 (3), 221-224
  • 8. Fagan et al., MultiModality 3-dimensional image integration for Congenital Cardiac Catheterization. Methodist Debakey Cardiovasc J. 2014, 10 (2), 68-76
  • 9. Hirotaka Hasegawa et al, Integration of rotational angiography enables better dose planning in Gamma Knife radiosurgery for brain arteriovenous malformations, J Neurosurg (Suppl) 129:17–25, 2018

