See tiny details of complex cardiovascular anatomy more easily with Philips FlexVision XL large, full-color 58"- LCD display for the interventional suite. It lets you flexibly view multiple images from different sources, for specific interventions.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Large, full-color LCD display gives you space to work
FlexVision XL medical-grade 8 MegaPixel display monitor has a large, 58" diameter, so you can view images in the size you want.
Flexible display || Easy to operate
Flexible display for the right information at the right time
Select information from up to 16 imaging sources and view an overview of up to 8 at once on FlexVision XL. Create different screen layouts for different types of interventions. The video inputs can be placed anywhere at any stage of the procedure, so the most relevant information is always easy to see.
SuperZoom || Superb image quality
SuperZoom brings images closer to you
Use FlexVision XL's zoom feature to enlarge small details during interventions, while maintaining full sharpness. Get a closer look at small details of anatomy, devices and data (ECG signals and hemodynamic data) without having to lean over the table.
Full integration with Allura Xper sys... || Easy to operate
Full integration with Allura Xper system to easily switch views
Simply press the tableside control to switch views or change to a different layout.
