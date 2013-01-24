XperGuide Live 3D needle guidance

- Supports procedures from biopsies and drainages to RF ablations
- Real-time feedback on needle location during diagnosis, surgical planning and intervention
- Offers ideal patient access at every step
Philips XperGuide offers live 3D image needle guidance, letting you bring percutaneous needle procedures into the interventional lab. It overlays live fluoroscopy and 3D soft tissue imaging data from previously-acquired CT or MR scans or Philips XperCT, providing information on the needle path and target.