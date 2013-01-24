EmboGuide Workflow-based embolization guidance

¹Miyayama S et al., (2013). J. Vasc. Interv. Radiol. 2013 Apr;24(4):501-8
EmboGuide with XperCT Dual provides the first workflow-based tool to guide detection and treatment of tumors and vessel feeders to multiple lesions. One study showed EmboGuide detects 50% more feeders than standard DSA¹
Detects 50% more HCC feeders than DSA
MRI-like lesion detection in your lab
Fast detection & volume measurement
Automatically detects feeder vessels
Supports precise navigation to target
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand