The Philips Ingenia MR-RT simulation platform with MR-linac simulation package is an ideal complement to Elekta Unity. With consistent workflows and image quality from MR simulation through to online MR guidance during radiation treatment, it lets you exploit the many similarities and synergies between Philips Ingenia MR-RT and Elekta Unity.
The state-of-the-art Ingenia MR-RT platform featuring Ambition 1.5T and Elition 3.0T MR systems meets specific RT needs by providing high-quality MR images acquired in the treatment position. Smoothly integrate MRI through a comprehensive solution that considers your whole workflow, even for MR-only radiotherapy.
RTdrive for MR prostate combines multiple elements including the Ingenia MR-RT platform, MR-only simulation, Auto-Contouring and Pinnacle³ Auto-Planning, and allows you to generate high-quality treatment plans for prostate with fewer manual steps. Thanks to intelligent automation you can create plans within 25 minutes¹ with minimal user input, saving valuable time and effort.
Innovative MR-only simulation pelvis lets you plan radiation therapy for male and female pelvic cancer patients with soft-tissue tumors using MRI as a single-modality solution. Within just one MR exam, MR-only simulation provides excellent soft-tissue contrast for target and OAR delineation, and CT-like density information for dose calculations. This not only extends the benefits of MRI’s outstanding soft-tissue contrast to radiotherapy planning, but it also eliminates arduous, error-prone CT-MRI registration from the process, reducing uncertainties and complexity.
