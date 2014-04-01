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RTdrive for MR prostate combines multiple elements including the Ingenia MR-RT platform, MR-only simulation, Auto-Contouring and Pinnacle³ Auto-Planning, and allows you to generate high-quality treatment plans for prostate with fewer manual steps. Thanks to intelligent automation you can create plans within 25 minutes¹ with minimal user input, saving valuable time and effort.
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Obtain a high-quality plan within 25 minutes¹
Obtain a high-quality plan within 25 minutes¹
Obtain a high-quality plan within 25 minutes¹
Obtain a high-quality plan within 25 minutes¹
Reduce the need for manual contouring, while increasing consistency.
Reduce the need for manual contouring, while increasing consistency.
Reduce the need for manual contouring, while increasing consistency.
Reduce the need for manual contouring, while increasing consistency.
Prepared for 1-click⁵ planning
Prepared for 1-click⁵ planning
Prepared for 1-click⁵ planning
Prepared for 1-click⁵ planning
Reduce imaging modalities to one
Reduce imaging modalities to one
Reduce imaging modalities to one
Reduce imaging modalities to one
Enhance target contouring with MRI’s excellent soft-tissue contrast
Enhance target contouring with MRI’s excellent soft-tissue contrast
Enhance target contouring with MRI’s excellent soft-tissue contrast
Enhance target contouring with MRI’s excellent soft-tissue contrast
Create contours with little to no user interaction
Create contours with little to no user interaction
Create contours with little to no user interaction
Create contours with little to no user interaction
Generate treatment plans in line with your patients’ needs
Generate treatment plans in line with your patients’ needs
Generate treatment plans in line with your patients’ needs
Generate treatment plans in line with your patients’ needs
Connect and standardize your processes
Connect and standardize your processes
Connect and standardize your processes
Connect and standardize your processes
Choose a configuration that works for you
Choose a configuration that works for you
Choose a configuration that works for you
Choose a configuration that works for you
Obtain a high-quality plan within 25 minutes¹
Obtain a high-quality plan within 25 minutes¹
Obtain a high-quality plan within 25 minutes¹
Obtain a high-quality plan within 25 minutes¹
Reduce the need for manual contouring, while increasing consistency.
Reduce the need for manual contouring, while increasing consistency.
Reduce the need for manual contouring, while increasing consistency.
Reduce the need for manual contouring, while increasing consistency.
Prepared for 1-click⁵ planning
Prepared for 1-click⁵ planning
Prepared for 1-click⁵ planning
Prepared for 1-click⁵ planning
Reduce imaging modalities to one
Reduce imaging modalities to one
Reduce imaging modalities to one
Reduce imaging modalities to one
Enhance target contouring with MRI’s excellent soft-tissue contrast
Enhance target contouring with MRI’s excellent soft-tissue contrast
Enhance target contouring with MRI’s excellent soft-tissue contrast
Enhance target contouring with MRI’s excellent soft-tissue contrast
Create contours with little to no user interaction
Create contours with little to no user interaction
Create contours with little to no user interaction
Create contours with little to no user interaction
Generate treatment plans in line with your patients’ needs
Generate treatment plans in line with your patients’ needs
Generate treatment plans in line with your patients’ needs
Generate treatment plans in line with your patients’ needs
Connect and standardize your processes
Connect and standardize your processes
Connect and standardize your processes
Connect and standardize your processes
Choose a configuration that works for you
Choose a configuration that works for you
Choose a configuration that works for you
Choose a configuration that works for you
Growing caseloads, higher patient throughputs, and increasing pressure on resources mean driving efficiency is a challenge in today’s healthcare environments. The more time you can save on repetitive routine tasks, the more time you have for patients and to focus on value-added activities. RTdrive MR prostate combines a number of individual building blocks, covering the entire workflow from imaging to planning. Together, they can help you streamline and automate prostate planning workflows, while remaining firmly in the driver’s seat.
Growing caseloads, higher patient throughputs, and increasing pressure on resources mean driving efficiency is a challenge in today’s healthcare environments. The more time you can save on repetitive routine tasks, the more time you have for patients and to focus on value-added activities.
RTdrive MR prostate combines a number of individual building blocks, covering the entire workflow from imaging to planning. Together, they can help you streamline and automate prostate planning workflows, while remaining firmly in the driver’s seat.
FieldStrength provides regular features and articles on magnetic resonance imaging. It serves as a resource for Philips MRI users to share solutions to their day-to-day challenges in MRI clinical practice.
FieldStrength provides regular features and articles on magnetic resonance imaging. It serves as a resource for Philips MRI users to share solutions to their day-to-day challenges in MRI clinical practice.
Visit our NetForum online community to share clinical experiences, optimize results, and learn from peers around the globe.
Visit our NetForum online community to share clinical experiences, optimize results, and learn from peers around the globe.
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The state-of-the-art Ingenia MR-RT platform featuring Ambition 1.5T and Elition 3.0T MR systems meets specific RT needs by providing high-quality MR images acquired in the treatment position. Smoothly integrate MRI through a comprehensive solution that considers your whole workflow, even for MR-only radiotherapy.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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