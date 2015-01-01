FieldStrength MRI articles
The filter criteria you have selected did not deliver any results
Please adjust your filters.
If you have any questions, please contact us
FieldStrength issue 55 – 2018
· An excellent fit to expand the imaging center: Prodiva 1.5T – Dr. Schiffer, Dr. Takahashi
· Faster MRI with Compressed SENSE – Dr. Sartoretti
· MRI in-bore solutions – MR team Herlev, Dr. Masuda, Dr. Kessebohmer
· MR Conditional cardiac devices - Dr. Sommer, Dr. Shellock, Dr. Schwitter; Dr. Patel
· MultiBand SENSE for fMRI and dMRI in brain – Dr. Steinberg, Dr. Caan, Dr. Gispert, Dr. Watts, Dr. Garavan
· Enhancing brain tumor MRI with APT weighted imaging – Dr. Curran, Dr. Miller
· MRI enters Emergency Department for fast, confident decisions – Dr. Karis
· Expanding whole body MRI use in oncology patients – Dr. Nobusawa, Mr. Naka
· Black Blood imaging of brain vasculitis – Dr. Sadeghi
· UVM brain MRI protocols upgraded with latest methods – Dr. Nickerson
· Take your next step in MRI – Dr. Pipe, Dr.Truwit
· Brain connectivity and fiber tracking – Dr. Watts
· Patients with MR Conditional implants - Dr. Kanal, Mr. Brown, Dr. de Bruin, Dr. Kugel
· Relaxed patients, reduced motion, improved productivity – Dr. Andre, Mrs. Johansson
· Approaches for including MRI in radiation therapy planning – Dr. Philippens
· Running a successful MRI service, what does it take? – Dr. Gulati, Dr. Schiffer
· 100 patients per day on one MRI scanner – Dr. Tuna
· Non-invasive MR angiography of small cerebral aneurysms – Dr. Li
· Smart Display Protocols help speed up viewing of MRI cases – Dr. Viala
· Patient comfort leads to first-time-right imaging – Dr. Nemery
· Overcoming motion challenges for first-time-right MR imaging – Dr. Baumann
· Meander Medical Center MRI in head, neck and spine – Dr. Heggelman
· One sequence, many benefits in musculoskeletal MRI – Dr. Lefebvre
· Motion correction in shoulder imaging with MultiVane XD – Mr. Kennedy
· Investigating the potential of Synthetic MR for brain quantification – Dr. Jonsson
· Sherbrooke researchers investigate Diffusion MRI and fMRI – Dr. Descoteaux, Dr. Whittingstall
· Ingenia 3.0T delivers high performance MRI to busy practice – Dr. Kaakaji, Mr. Duffy, Mr. Sybesma
· Boosting liver MRI with latest methods – Dr. Kukuk
· Ingenia solution enhances delineation for RT planning – Dr. Stevens, Dr. Yan
· Advanced neuro MR methods can improve efficiency and confidence – Dr. Miller
· High quality imaging in MS, stroke and brain tumor – Dr. Savatovsky
· Advanced neuro MRI benefits from IntelliSpace Portal – Dr. Guzman
· Can DTI be used for mild traumatic brain injury assessment? – Dr. Freeman, Dr. Watts
· Expert users from eight leading institutes in cardiac MR collaborate to develop cardiac MR protocol
· mDIXON saves time and provides homogeneous fat saturation – Dr. Pedersen
· Robust fat suppression and shorter exams in pediatric imaging – Dr. Chung
· mDIXON Quant in assessment of fatty liver disease – Dr. Pedrosa, Dr. Yokoo
· Fast and easy diagnostic imaging from head to toe – Dr. Schmidt, Dr. Rother
· HCMC chose SmartPath to dStream rather than a new scanner – Dr. Truwit
· MR neurography allows clear visualization of peripheral nerves – Dr. Wang
· MultiBand SENSE to improve imaging speed
· Enhancing susceptibility weighted MR through collaborative research – Dr. Yoneda
· Distortion-free diffusion imaging with TSE
· MultiVane XD is the next generation motion-free imaging
Our periodic FieldStrength MRI newsletter provides you articles on latest trends and insights, MRI best practices, clinical cases, application tips and more. Subscribe now to receive our free FieldStrength MRI newsletter via e-mail.
Clinical cases from nearly every anatomy
Explore 100+ clinical cases from your peers around the globe,
that showcase how Philips MR digital technology strengthens your imaging needs.
Visit our NetForum online community to share clinical experiences, optimize results, and learn from peers around the globe
Application tip: Metal artifact reduction for MRI of metal prostheses and implants
Application tip: Take advantage of mDIXON TSE in MSK imaging without time penalty
Case Study: Extensive bone metastases with breast cancer
Application tip: Tips for robust motion correction in liver imaging using MultiVane
Application tip: Tips for wireless cardiac triggering in MRI
ExamCard: Ingenia 3.0T prostate with mDIXONTSE - DuPage Medical Group
Intro line
Application tip
Case study
Popular content
Popular content