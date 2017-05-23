DreamStation BiPAP AVAPS Noninvasive ventilator

Every patient suffering from chronic respiratory disease has changing therapeutic demands. With DreamStation BiPAP AVAPS non-invasive ventilation solutions, you have the power to treat them that way. Using clinically proven therapy solutions, DreamStation noninvasive ventilators adapt to these changing patient needs, helping to normalise ventilation.
|Humidification
|
|Data storage capacity (minimum)
|
|Filters
|
|Device controls
|
|Warranty
|
|Dimensions
|
|Weight
|
|Voltage
|
|Frequency
|
|Amperage
|
|Ventilation pressure
|
|Modes
|
|Breath per minute
|
|Digital Auto-Trak
|
|AVAPS
|
|Inspiration time
|
|Rise time
|
|Ramp time
|
|Flex pressure relief
|
|Humidification
|