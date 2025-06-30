DreamStation 2 Advanced has been developed to provide personalized therapy and adjust to meet your patient's needs.¹ It’s designed to provide operational efficiencies and a simplified user experience, including flexible setup, a fully integrated humidifier and modem, advanced comfort features and patient management tools.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Get patients started on therapy quickly and efficiently with out-of-the-box, no-touch setup² by accepting the default settings, or remotely personalize using Care Orchestrator. You can also choose the guided, streamlined, low-touch setup on the device.
Efficient setup
Get patients started on therapy quickly and efficiently with out-of-the-box, no-touch setup² by accepting the default settings, or remotely personalize using Care Orchestrator. You can also choose the guided, streamlined, low-touch setup on the device.
Efficient setup
Get patients started on therapy quickly and efficiently with out-of-the-box, no-touch setup² by accepting the default settings, or remotely personalize using Care Orchestrator. You can also choose the guided, streamlined, low-touch setup on the device.
Get patients started on therapy quickly and efficiently with out-of-the-box, no-touch setup² by accepting the default settings, or remotely personalize using Care Orchestrator. You can also choose the guided, streamlined, low-touch setup on the device.
Personalized comfort settings
Personalized comfort settings
The color touchscreen is designed to be simple to navigate and may help to reduce callbacks and make troubleshooting easier. Comfort settings include Ramp Plus, humidification and heated tube temperature.
Personalized comfort settings
The color touchscreen is designed to be simple to navigate and may help to reduce callbacks and make troubleshooting easier. Comfort settings include Ramp Plus, humidification and heated tube temperature.
Personalized comfort settings
The color touchscreen is designed to be simple to navigate and may help to reduce callbacks and make troubleshooting easier. Comfort settings include Ramp Plus, humidification and heated tube temperature.
The color touchscreen is designed to be simple to navigate and may help to reduce callbacks and make troubleshooting easier. Comfort settings include Ramp Plus, humidification and heated tube temperature.
Ramp Plus
Ramp Plus
The Ramp Plus feature allows patients to set a comfortable starting pressure. Once set, Ramp Plus will be automatically activated for future therapy sessions. Pressure will increase automatically if an event is detected.
Ramp Plus
The Ramp Plus feature allows patients to set a comfortable starting pressure. Once set, Ramp Plus will be automatically activated for future therapy sessions. Pressure will increase automatically if an event is detected.
Ramp Plus
The Ramp Plus feature allows patients to set a comfortable starting pressure. Once set, Ramp Plus will be automatically activated for future therapy sessions. Pressure will increase automatically if an event is detected.
The Ramp Plus feature allows patients to set a comfortable starting pressure. Once set, Ramp Plus will be automatically activated for future therapy sessions. Pressure will increase automatically if an event is detected.
Daily feedback
Daily feedback
Philips Care Orchestrator provides actionable patient insights and helps you anticipate and resolve most patient concerns. Remote data collection and engagement features help track performance.
Daily feedback
Philips Care Orchestrator provides actionable patient insights and helps you anticipate and resolve most patient concerns. Remote data collection and engagement features help track performance.
Daily feedback
Philips Care Orchestrator provides actionable patient insights and helps you anticipate and resolve most patient concerns. Remote data collection and engagement features help track performance.
Philips Care Orchestrator provides actionable patient insights and helps you anticipate and resolve most patient concerns. Remote data collection and engagement features help track performance.
Enhanced patient engagement
Enhanced patient engagement
Philips DreamMapper sleep apnea mobile app with improved Bluetooth connectivity enables patients to view their own nightly sleep data to help them stay motivated and keep track of their therapy, including mask fit and therapy hours. Patients who used DreamMapper had 283% higher success rate sticking with sleep therapy.³
Enhanced patient engagement
Philips DreamMapper sleep apnea mobile app with improved Bluetooth connectivity enables patients to view their own nightly sleep data to help them stay motivated and keep track of their therapy, including mask fit and therapy hours. Patients who used DreamMapper had 283% higher success rate sticking with sleep therapy.³
Enhanced patient engagement
Philips DreamMapper sleep apnea mobile app with improved Bluetooth connectivity enables patients to view their own nightly sleep data to help them stay motivated and keep track of their therapy, including mask fit and therapy hours. Patients who used DreamMapper had 283% higher success rate sticking with sleep therapy.³
Philips DreamMapper sleep apnea mobile app with improved Bluetooth connectivity enables patients to view their own nightly sleep data to help them stay motivated and keep track of their therapy, including mask fit and therapy hours. Patients who used DreamMapper had 283% higher success rate sticking with sleep therapy.³
Get patients started on therapy quickly and efficiently with out-of-the-box, no-touch setup² by accepting the default settings, or remotely personalize using Care Orchestrator. You can also choose the guided, streamlined, low-touch setup on the device.
Efficient setup
Get patients started on therapy quickly and efficiently with out-of-the-box, no-touch setup² by accepting the default settings, or remotely personalize using Care Orchestrator. You can also choose the guided, streamlined, low-touch setup on the device.
Efficient setup
Get patients started on therapy quickly and efficiently with out-of-the-box, no-touch setup² by accepting the default settings, or remotely personalize using Care Orchestrator. You can also choose the guided, streamlined, low-touch setup on the device.
Get patients started on therapy quickly and efficiently with out-of-the-box, no-touch setup² by accepting the default settings, or remotely personalize using Care Orchestrator. You can also choose the guided, streamlined, low-touch setup on the device.
Personalized comfort settings
Personalized comfort settings
The color touchscreen is designed to be simple to navigate and may help to reduce callbacks and make troubleshooting easier. Comfort settings include Ramp Plus, humidification and heated tube temperature.
Personalized comfort settings
The color touchscreen is designed to be simple to navigate and may help to reduce callbacks and make troubleshooting easier. Comfort settings include Ramp Plus, humidification and heated tube temperature.
Personalized comfort settings
The color touchscreen is designed to be simple to navigate and may help to reduce callbacks and make troubleshooting easier. Comfort settings include Ramp Plus, humidification and heated tube temperature.
The color touchscreen is designed to be simple to navigate and may help to reduce callbacks and make troubleshooting easier. Comfort settings include Ramp Plus, humidification and heated tube temperature.
Ramp Plus
Ramp Plus
The Ramp Plus feature allows patients to set a comfortable starting pressure. Once set, Ramp Plus will be automatically activated for future therapy sessions. Pressure will increase automatically if an event is detected.
Ramp Plus
The Ramp Plus feature allows patients to set a comfortable starting pressure. Once set, Ramp Plus will be automatically activated for future therapy sessions. Pressure will increase automatically if an event is detected.
Ramp Plus
The Ramp Plus feature allows patients to set a comfortable starting pressure. Once set, Ramp Plus will be automatically activated for future therapy sessions. Pressure will increase automatically if an event is detected.
The Ramp Plus feature allows patients to set a comfortable starting pressure. Once set, Ramp Plus will be automatically activated for future therapy sessions. Pressure will increase automatically if an event is detected.
Daily feedback
Daily feedback
Philips Care Orchestrator provides actionable patient insights and helps you anticipate and resolve most patient concerns. Remote data collection and engagement features help track performance.
Daily feedback
Philips Care Orchestrator provides actionable patient insights and helps you anticipate and resolve most patient concerns. Remote data collection and engagement features help track performance.
Daily feedback
Philips Care Orchestrator provides actionable patient insights and helps you anticipate and resolve most patient concerns. Remote data collection and engagement features help track performance.
Philips Care Orchestrator provides actionable patient insights and helps you anticipate and resolve most patient concerns. Remote data collection and engagement features help track performance.
Enhanced patient engagement
Enhanced patient engagement
Philips DreamMapper sleep apnea mobile app with improved Bluetooth connectivity enables patients to view their own nightly sleep data to help them stay motivated and keep track of their therapy, including mask fit and therapy hours. Patients who used DreamMapper had 283% higher success rate sticking with sleep therapy.³
Enhanced patient engagement
Philips DreamMapper sleep apnea mobile app with improved Bluetooth connectivity enables patients to view their own nightly sleep data to help them stay motivated and keep track of their therapy, including mask fit and therapy hours. Patients who used DreamMapper had 283% higher success rate sticking with sleep therapy.³
Enhanced patient engagement
Philips DreamMapper sleep apnea mobile app with improved Bluetooth connectivity enables patients to view their own nightly sleep data to help them stay motivated and keep track of their therapy, including mask fit and therapy hours. Patients who used DreamMapper had 283% higher success rate sticking with sleep therapy.³
Philips DreamMapper sleep apnea mobile app with improved Bluetooth connectivity enables patients to view their own nightly sleep data to help them stay motivated and keep track of their therapy, including mask fit and therapy hours. Patients who used DreamMapper had 283% higher success rate sticking with sleep therapy.³
1 MND 2.2.2.12Engineering Design Document (PRD Line 276 –Pinnacle platform will provide CPAP therapy while automatically adjusting the pressure level). Auto Algorithms Critical Algorithms Document (CAD), ER-2200380.
2 Assumes acceptance of smart, default settings. Alternatively, you can set up prescriptions entirely via CO with no device touch.
3 46% 90-day adherence rate for DreamMapper patients vs 12% for standard care group, a 283.3% increase in a retrospective review conducted by Philips Respironics of EncoreAnywhere database whitepaper of struggling patients. (n = 24,378)
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.