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DreamStation 2

Auto CPAP Advanced

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DreamStation 2 Advanced has been developed to provide personalized therapy and adjust to meet your patient's needs.¹ It’s designed to provide operational efficiencies and a simplified user experience, including flexible setup, a fully integrated humidifier and modem, advanced comfort features and patient management tools.

Contact & support
Features
Efficient setup
Efficient setup

Efficient setup

Get patients started on therapy quickly and efficiently with out-of-the-box, no-touch setup² by accepting the default settings, or remotely personalize using Care Orchestrator. You can also choose the guided, streamlined, low-touch setup on the device.

Efficient setup

Efficient setup
Get patients started on therapy quickly and efficiently with out-of-the-box, no-touch setup² by accepting the default settings, or remotely personalize using Care Orchestrator. You can also choose the guided, streamlined, low-touch setup on the device.

Efficient setup

Get patients started on therapy quickly and efficiently with out-of-the-box, no-touch setup² by accepting the default settings, or remotely personalize using Care Orchestrator. You can also choose the guided, streamlined, low-touch setup on the device.
Click here for more information
Efficient setup
Efficient setup

Efficient setup

Get patients started on therapy quickly and efficiently with out-of-the-box, no-touch setup² by accepting the default settings, or remotely personalize using Care Orchestrator. You can also choose the guided, streamlined, low-touch setup on the device.
Personalized comfort settings
Personalized comfort settings

Personalized comfort settings

The color touchscreen is designed to be simple to navigate and may help to reduce callbacks and make troubleshooting easier. Comfort settings include Ramp Plus, humidification and heated tube temperature.

Personalized comfort settings

Personalized comfort settings
The color touchscreen is designed to be simple to navigate and may help to reduce callbacks and make troubleshooting easier. Comfort settings include Ramp Plus, humidification and heated tube temperature.

Personalized comfort settings

The color touchscreen is designed to be simple to navigate and may help to reduce callbacks and make troubleshooting easier. Comfort settings include Ramp Plus, humidification and heated tube temperature.
Click here for more information
Personalized comfort settings
Personalized comfort settings

Personalized comfort settings

The color touchscreen is designed to be simple to navigate and may help to reduce callbacks and make troubleshooting easier. Comfort settings include Ramp Plus, humidification and heated tube temperature.
Ramp Plus
Ramp Plus

Ramp Plus

The Ramp Plus feature allows patients to set a comfortable starting pressure. Once set, Ramp Plus will be automatically activated for future therapy sessions. Pressure will increase automatically if an event is detected.

Ramp Plus

Ramp Plus
The Ramp Plus feature allows patients to set a comfortable starting pressure. Once set, Ramp Plus will be automatically activated for future therapy sessions. Pressure will increase automatically if an event is detected.

Ramp Plus

The Ramp Plus feature allows patients to set a comfortable starting pressure. Once set, Ramp Plus will be automatically activated for future therapy sessions. Pressure will increase automatically if an event is detected.
Click here for more information
Ramp Plus
Ramp Plus

Ramp Plus

The Ramp Plus feature allows patients to set a comfortable starting pressure. Once set, Ramp Plus will be automatically activated for future therapy sessions. Pressure will increase automatically if an event is detected.
Daily feedback
Daily feedback

Daily feedback

Philips Care Orchestrator provides actionable patient insights and helps you anticipate and resolve most patient concerns. Remote data collection and engagement features help track performance.

Daily feedback

Daily feedback
Philips Care Orchestrator provides actionable patient insights and helps you anticipate and resolve most patient concerns. Remote data collection and engagement features help track performance.

Daily feedback

Philips Care Orchestrator provides actionable patient insights and helps you anticipate and resolve most patient concerns. Remote data collection and engagement features help track performance.
Click here for more information
Daily feedback
Daily feedback

Daily feedback

Philips Care Orchestrator provides actionable patient insights and helps you anticipate and resolve most patient concerns. Remote data collection and engagement features help track performance.
Enhanced patient engagement
Enhanced patient engagement

Enhanced patient engagement

Philips DreamMapper sleep apnea mobile app with improved Bluetooth connectivity enables patients to view their own nightly sleep data to help them stay motivated and keep track of their therapy, including mask fit and therapy hours. Patients who used DreamMapper had 283% higher success rate sticking with sleep therapy.³

Enhanced patient engagement

Enhanced patient engagement
Philips DreamMapper sleep apnea mobile app with improved Bluetooth connectivity enables patients to view their own nightly sleep data to help them stay motivated and keep track of their therapy, including mask fit and therapy hours. Patients who used DreamMapper had 283% higher success rate sticking with sleep therapy.³

Enhanced patient engagement

Philips DreamMapper sleep apnea mobile app with improved Bluetooth connectivity enables patients to view their own nightly sleep data to help them stay motivated and keep track of their therapy, including mask fit and therapy hours. Patients who used DreamMapper had 283% higher success rate sticking with sleep therapy.³
Click here for more information
Enhanced patient engagement
Enhanced patient engagement

Enhanced patient engagement

Philips DreamMapper sleep apnea mobile app with improved Bluetooth connectivity enables patients to view their own nightly sleep data to help them stay motivated and keep track of their therapy, including mask fit and therapy hours. Patients who used DreamMapper had 283% higher success rate sticking with sleep therapy.³
  • Efficient setup
  • Personalized comfort settings
  • Ramp Plus
  • Daily feedback
See all features
Efficient setup
Efficient setup

Efficient setup

Get patients started on therapy quickly and efficiently with out-of-the-box, no-touch setup² by accepting the default settings, or remotely personalize using Care Orchestrator. You can also choose the guided, streamlined, low-touch setup on the device.

Efficient setup

Efficient setup
Get patients started on therapy quickly and efficiently with out-of-the-box, no-touch setup² by accepting the default settings, or remotely personalize using Care Orchestrator. You can also choose the guided, streamlined, low-touch setup on the device.

Efficient setup

Get patients started on therapy quickly and efficiently with out-of-the-box, no-touch setup² by accepting the default settings, or remotely personalize using Care Orchestrator. You can also choose the guided, streamlined, low-touch setup on the device.
Click here for more information
Efficient setup
Efficient setup

Efficient setup

Get patients started on therapy quickly and efficiently with out-of-the-box, no-touch setup² by accepting the default settings, or remotely personalize using Care Orchestrator. You can also choose the guided, streamlined, low-touch setup on the device.
Personalized comfort settings
Personalized comfort settings

Personalized comfort settings

The color touchscreen is designed to be simple to navigate and may help to reduce callbacks and make troubleshooting easier. Comfort settings include Ramp Plus, humidification and heated tube temperature.

Personalized comfort settings

Personalized comfort settings
The color touchscreen is designed to be simple to navigate and may help to reduce callbacks and make troubleshooting easier. Comfort settings include Ramp Plus, humidification and heated tube temperature.

Personalized comfort settings

The color touchscreen is designed to be simple to navigate and may help to reduce callbacks and make troubleshooting easier. Comfort settings include Ramp Plus, humidification and heated tube temperature.
Click here for more information
Personalized comfort settings
Personalized comfort settings

Personalized comfort settings

The color touchscreen is designed to be simple to navigate and may help to reduce callbacks and make troubleshooting easier. Comfort settings include Ramp Plus, humidification and heated tube temperature.
Ramp Plus
Ramp Plus

Ramp Plus

The Ramp Plus feature allows patients to set a comfortable starting pressure. Once set, Ramp Plus will be automatically activated for future therapy sessions. Pressure will increase automatically if an event is detected.

Ramp Plus

Ramp Plus
The Ramp Plus feature allows patients to set a comfortable starting pressure. Once set, Ramp Plus will be automatically activated for future therapy sessions. Pressure will increase automatically if an event is detected.

Ramp Plus

The Ramp Plus feature allows patients to set a comfortable starting pressure. Once set, Ramp Plus will be automatically activated for future therapy sessions. Pressure will increase automatically if an event is detected.
Click here for more information
Ramp Plus
Ramp Plus

Ramp Plus

The Ramp Plus feature allows patients to set a comfortable starting pressure. Once set, Ramp Plus will be automatically activated for future therapy sessions. Pressure will increase automatically if an event is detected.
Daily feedback
Daily feedback

Daily feedback

Philips Care Orchestrator provides actionable patient insights and helps you anticipate and resolve most patient concerns. Remote data collection and engagement features help track performance.

Daily feedback

Daily feedback
Philips Care Orchestrator provides actionable patient insights and helps you anticipate and resolve most patient concerns. Remote data collection and engagement features help track performance.

Daily feedback

Philips Care Orchestrator provides actionable patient insights and helps you anticipate and resolve most patient concerns. Remote data collection and engagement features help track performance.
Click here for more information
Daily feedback
Daily feedback

Daily feedback

Philips Care Orchestrator provides actionable patient insights and helps you anticipate and resolve most patient concerns. Remote data collection and engagement features help track performance.
Enhanced patient engagement
Enhanced patient engagement

Enhanced patient engagement

Philips DreamMapper sleep apnea mobile app with improved Bluetooth connectivity enables patients to view their own nightly sleep data to help them stay motivated and keep track of their therapy, including mask fit and therapy hours. Patients who used DreamMapper had 283% higher success rate sticking with sleep therapy.³

Enhanced patient engagement

Enhanced patient engagement
Philips DreamMapper sleep apnea mobile app with improved Bluetooth connectivity enables patients to view their own nightly sleep data to help them stay motivated and keep track of their therapy, including mask fit and therapy hours. Patients who used DreamMapper had 283% higher success rate sticking with sleep therapy.³

Enhanced patient engagement

Philips DreamMapper sleep apnea mobile app with improved Bluetooth connectivity enables patients to view their own nightly sleep data to help them stay motivated and keep track of their therapy, including mask fit and therapy hours. Patients who used DreamMapper had 283% higher success rate sticking with sleep therapy.³
Click here for more information
Enhanced patient engagement
Enhanced patient engagement

Enhanced patient engagement

Philips DreamMapper sleep apnea mobile app with improved Bluetooth connectivity enables patients to view their own nightly sleep data to help them stay motivated and keep track of their therapy, including mask fit and therapy hours. Patients who used DreamMapper had 283% higher success rate sticking with sleep therapy.³

Documentation

Instructions for use (1)

Instructions for use

Instructions for use (1)

Instructions for use

See all documentation

Instructions for use (1)

Instructions for use

Specifications

Humidifier Details
Humidifier Details
Humidifier Capacity
  • 325 ml
Tubing compatibility
  • 15mm standard/heated, 22mm standard
Water compatibility
  • Distilled
Type
  • Adaptive, 5 settings
Heated temperature*
  • 5 settings
Pressure and Features
Pressure and Features
Pressure range
  • 4 to 20 cm H₂O
Modes
  • CPAP, Auto CPAP
Altitude Compensation
  • Automatic
Advanced event detection
  • Standard
Flow waveforms
  • Standard
Connectivity
  • Integrated cell modem and Bluetooth
Ramp Plus time*
  • 15 min, 30 min, 45 min
Ramp Plus starting pressure
  • Off, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 cm H₂O
Advanced features
  • CPAP Check, Auto Trial, EZ Start
FLEX pressure relief*
  • Off, 1,2,3
Additional Features
Additional Features
Display
  • Color touchscreen, push therapy button
Filters
  • Reusable pollen, disposable ultra-fine
Electrical requirements
  • 100 – 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz, 1.0 – 2.0 A
Service
Service
Warranty
  • 2 years
Dimensions
Dimensions
Weight
  • 1040 g (without power supply, empty water tank)
  • 1336 g (with power supply, empty water tank)
Size
  • 256.8 mm L x 158.5 mm W x 84.8 mm H
Humidifier Details
Humidifier Details
Humidifier Capacity
  • 325 ml
Tubing compatibility
  • 15mm standard/heated, 22mm standard
Pressure and Features
Pressure and Features
Pressure range
  • 4 to 20 cm H₂O
Modes
  • CPAP, Auto CPAP
See all specifications
Humidifier Details
Humidifier Details
Humidifier Capacity
  • 325 ml
Tubing compatibility
  • 15mm standard/heated, 22mm standard
Water compatibility
  • Distilled
Type
  • Adaptive, 5 settings
Heated temperature*
  • 5 settings
Pressure and Features
Pressure and Features
Pressure range
  • 4 to 20 cm H₂O
Modes
  • CPAP, Auto CPAP
Altitude Compensation
  • Automatic
Advanced event detection
  • Standard
Flow waveforms
  • Standard
Connectivity
  • Integrated cell modem and Bluetooth
Ramp Plus time*
  • 15 min, 30 min, 45 min
Ramp Plus starting pressure
  • Off, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 cm H₂O
Advanced features
  • CPAP Check, Auto Trial, EZ Start
FLEX pressure relief*
  • Off, 1,2,3
Additional Features
Additional Features
Display
  • Color touchscreen, push therapy button
Filters
  • Reusable pollen, disposable ultra-fine
Electrical requirements
  • 100 – 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz, 1.0 – 2.0 A
Service
Service
Warranty
  • 2 years
Dimensions
Dimensions
Weight
  • 1040 g (without power supply, empty water tank)
  • 1336 g (with power supply, empty water tank)
Size
  • 256.8 mm L x 158.5 mm W x 84.8 mm H
  • 1 MND 2.2.2.12Engineering Design Document (PRD Line 276 –Pinnacle platform will provide CPAP therapy while automatically adjusting the pressure level). Auto Algorithms Critical Algorithms Document (CAD), ER-2200380.
  • 2 Assumes acceptance of smart, default settings. Alternatively, you can set up prescriptions entirely via CO with no device touch.
  • 3 46% 90-day adherence rate for DreamMapper patients vs 12% for standard care group, a 283.3% increase in a retrospective review conducted by Philips Respironics of EncoreAnywhere database whitepaper of struggling patients. (n = 24,378)

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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