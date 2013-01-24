Bi-level positive airway pressure (BiPAP) can mean the difference between compliance and noncompliance for patients struggling to adapt to CPAP therapy. It emulates natural breathing through pressure relief, for an enhanced level of comfort.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Clinically-proven algorithms for advanced event detection
Continually monitor and adjust to a patient's changing therapy needs with clinically proven algorithms, including the adjustable EPAP.
Encore || Enhanced patient management
Encore simplifies patient management
This state-of-the-art data management and reporting system automatically gathers vital patient information.
Humidity control technology || Exceptional therapy
Humidity control technology for enhanced, comfortable therapy
Integrates with System One heated humidifier. The system analyzes ambient temperature, relative humidity and patient flow, for enhanced comfort and compliance.
Three therapy modes || Exceptional therapy
Three therapy modes suit all patients
The BiPAP Auto Bi-flex system has CPAP, fixed bi-level, and auto bi-level modes.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.