DreamWisp has been designed to help patients sleep comfortably with every turn. Marrying the freedom of DreamWear’s revolutionary, top of-the-head tube design with Wisp’s proven over-the-nose auto seal cushion creates a mask that lets patients sleep how they want without having frontal tubing in the way.
Inspect daily for wear, replace at first sign of wear
Intent of Use
To be used on patients greater than 30kg with a CPAP prescription
Operating Specifications
Operating pressure
4 - 30 cmH2O
Warning: Magnetic Interference
Beware with pacemakers
Read IFU before using
