Multiva Magnetic Resonance Imaging system

Multiva 1.5T

Magnetic Resonance Imaging system

Get fast, right first time imaging for a wide range of routine and advanced applications with Philips Multiva 1.5T magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. Clinicians need less time to make a confident, accurate diagnosis, improving throughput and referral status.

Fast, robust imaging for diverse exams

oStream analog-to-digital signal conversion inside the scan room, at the magnet, increases signal clarity to deliver fast, robust imaging.
Designed for consistency

SmartAssist cuts the number of repetitive tasks in half to promote standardized, reproducible results.
Quick patient set-up, high throughput

FlexStream workflow reduces patient/coil set-up time by up to 40% by enabling imaging with fewer coils.
Cost control made easy

Compact siting, power-saving features , service, and education that help users increase system utilization help you keep costs under control.
Advanced MRI

Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions cover emerging clinical indications and increase the capabilities of MRI in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
iPatient*

Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia sytems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as 30% improvement in throughput.
IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.

Clinical Case Map

event body map scan

Multiva MR makes high performance your standard. This Clinical Case Navigator lets you explore how Multiva makes a difference.

 

  • *Hinged upon the unique FlexCoverage Posterior coil that provides neck-to-toe coverage without the need for any manual removal or repositioning, FlexStream enables imaging with fewer coils and reduces coil postioning and patient set-up time.
  • *Multiva 1.5T is not sold in USA
  • **On each axis. Amplitude deviation over full 53 cm FOV is 8%
  • ***Using the optional HST and/or Flex MSK coils
  • ****Available per Q4 2013

