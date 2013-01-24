Home
This system has been developed to address key unmet needs in EP procedures today. It is a completely new approach to cardiac imaging that shows real-time HD imaging delivering true anatomy and creates voltage and activation maps. The KODEX-EPD system is an open platform that works with any validated electrophysiology catheter and uses dielectric imaging to give physicians new insights to guide their interventions. Together with an integrated KODEX-EPD RF Ablation System, we offer an open-platform solution for RF ablation.

The KODEX-EPD system provides real-time, high-definition imaging that visualizes true anatomy during EP procedures. No ionizing radiation, contrast medium or contact with the endocardium is required with this technique. The unique PANO view shows all relevant structures in one overview to enhance understanding of 3D anatomy. It may also assist in distinguishing anatomical nuances like left atrial appendage and ridge morphologies.
KODEX-EPD visualizes patient-specific anatomical details with excellent clarity to allow personalized therapy planning and delivery. The system provides accurate navigation using any standard validated catheter. In parallel, it creates continuously updated voltage and activation maps to support efficient collection of additional insights and confirm therapy impact.
Dielectric imaging visualizes the pulmonary veins to determine size, shape, trajectory and helps in identifying the location of the ostium. You get detailed 3D anatomy in as little as 3 minutes. The system is easy to set up for fast EP lab turnover and the user interface is very intuitive. KODEX-EPD offers a streamlined workflow with very little need to correct for physiological distortions or patient movement.
The system is an open platform so you can choose your preferred ablation method and use any validated EP catheter to provide the optimal treatment for each individual patient. Dielectric imaging does not use ionizing radiation and contributes to reducing the overall X-ray exposure to patients and staff. This technique is patient friendly as it uses no contrast medium and reduces the need for preprocedural CT/MRI images.

Power inputs
  • 2A @ 90 VAC, 1A @ 240 VAC, 50-60 Hz
Weight
  • 16 kg (35.3 lb)
Dimensions (HxWxD)
  • 47 cm (18.5 inch) x 45 cm (17.7 inch) x 24 cm (9.4 inch)
Dimensions (HxWxD)
  • 42 cm (16.5 inch) x 18 cm (7.1 inch) x 52 cm (20.5 inch)
Weight
  • 15.4 kg (34 lb)
Power inputs
  • 950 W 100-240 VAC, 50-60 Hz

  • The KODEX-EPD system is available for sale in a limited number of countries. Please check with your local representative for availability in your market.
  • For more information about the procedure, indications, contraindications, warnings and cautions, refer to the KODEX-EPD user manual or contact EPD Solutions, a Philips company.

