KODEX-EPD Cardiac imaging and mapping system

This system has been developed to address key unmet needs in EP procedures today. It is a completely new approach to cardiac imaging that shows real-time HD imaging delivering true anatomy and creates voltage and activation maps. The KODEX-EPD system is an open platform that works with any validated electrophysiology catheter and uses dielectric imaging to give physicians new insights to guide their interventions. Together with an integrated KODEX-EPD RF Ablation System, we offer an open-platform solution for RF ablation.