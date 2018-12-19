Improve radial access workflow

The rising use of radial artery access for percutaneous coronary interventions (PCIs) and other cardiac cases requires new imaging flexibility. Now rather than pivoting the table to visualise a fully extended arm, FlexArm enables off-center imaging and Image Beam Rotation to align the X-ray field of view with the arm. This can save time and enhance visualisation for diverse procedures and types of patients.

An independent user study showed 91% reduction in table positioning movements, from 19.4 to 1.8 on average, in procedures that include table pivots, such as radial access procedures, compared to the Philips Azurion 7 C20 system.1