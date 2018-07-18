Results presented are for illustrative purposes only and are not predictive of actual results for your business.

1. Based on in-house testing. SmartWorkflow solutions in MR | Philips Healthcare

2. Since implementing and leveraging PerformanceBridge Practice to discover and address the issue, Boston Medical Center has been able to achieve a 14% reduction in CT turnaround time from order to exam start in its ED. For a department that performs 30-40 CT scans a day, that’s a significant workflow improvement.

3. Folio, L. et al. Initial Experience with Multi-Media and Quantitative Tumor Reporting Appears to Improve Oncologist Efficiency in Assessing Tumor Burden. RSNA 2015.

4. Based on a project conducted at Banner Health, AZ, U.S. Using PerformanceBridge Practice software analytics, we identified an opportunity to drive added MRI volume and revenue in a few ways, one of which was improving MR efficiency by 10-20% to hit a total of 80% efficiency.

5. Laing Buisson ‘Diagnostics market report’ p.199 ‘Table 7.3: PET CT Scans per 1,000 population, 2012-2018 (ranked by 2017)’

6. Radiology staff in focus: A radiology services impact and satisfaction survey of technologists and imaging directors. A research study conducted for Philips by The MarkeTech Group, 2019.

7. www.cqc.org.uk/sites/default/files/20180718-radiology-reporting-review-report-final-for-web.pdf

8. Morris MA, Saboury B. (2019) Access to Imaging Technology in Global Health. In: Mollura D., Culp M., Lungren M. (eds) Radiology in Global Health. Springer, Cham. doi.org/10.1007/978-3-319-98485-8_3