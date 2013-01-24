We know AI* can aid radiologists in image processing and interpretation. But what impact can it have at the point of image acquisition?

In this article we’ll look at how automated and AI-enabled “smart workflows” can support radiographers and streamline their workflow related to patient setup, parameter selection, image acquisition and image processing. These smart workflows hold promise in every major imaging modality – MR, CT, ultrasound and X-ray – and are all about boosting efficiency and clinical confidence for system operators, so they can focus more on the patient and less on the technology.