Paediatric care is evolving. Because advances in paediatric medicine are helping children overcome once-fatal conditions, clinicians are able to shift their focus from just diagnosing acute cases to continuously treating chronic paediatric diseases and managing a variety of complex cases. The Philips ultimate ultrasound solution for paediatric assessment is customized to provide quick and confident, yet gentle imaging tailored to the specific needs of children, elevating their care as never before.
In many cases we can use diagnostic ultrasound to make the diagnosis that helps support critical clinical decisions without having to move on to other, invasive imaging modalities"
Jeffrey Miller, MD, Chief of Radiology
Paediatric Neuroradiologist, Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Phoenix AZ
PureWave Imaging
The world's first family of premium PureWave transducers optimized for paediatric imaging, including the new mC12-3; shown to provide an additional 30% improvement in penetration when compared to the previous generation of paediatric transducers.*
ElastQ Imaging
ElastQ Imaging provides real-time large field of view assessment of tissue stiffness, which is idea for the paediatric patient who may be challenging to image.
MicroFlow HD
MicroFlow Imaging (MFI) maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques. Now MFI HD more than doubles the sensitivity and resolution of standard MFI** - ideal for definitive analysis of blood flow throughout many paediatric clinical applications.
Contrast Imaging
Ultrasound contrast agents are transforming the role of paediatric ultrasound in the liver and other organs. With paediatric contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS), clinicians can now study enhancement patterns of suspicious liver lesions in real time for faster and more confident diagnoses and treatment planning.
*Internal measured comparison on calibrated tissue phantom between mC12-3 and C8-5 transducers on EPIQ Elite ultrasound system. **Internal measured comparison on standard MFI to EFI HDD using clinical targets and standard measurement methodology.
