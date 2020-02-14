Paediatric care is evolving. Because advances in paediatric medicine are helping children overcome once-fatal conditions, clinicians are able to shift their focus from just diagnosing acute cases to continuously treating chronic paediatric diseases and managing a variety of complex cases.

The Philips ultimate ultrasound solution for paediatric assessment is customized to provide quick and confident, yet gentle imaging tailored to the specific needs of children, elevating their care as never before.