XperCT Dual Fast, high-resolution cone beam CT during interventions

XperCT Dual is a new version of XperCT, which allows two scans to be made on the Allura system at a defined interval. High resolution, high contrast images are reconstructed four times faster to support fast decisions during procedures.
Acquire 3D data sets at two moments
The DualPhase acquisition allows two 3D data sets to be acquired with a defined delay between them. This can be useful, for instance, to acquire the arterial and post-arterial contrast enhancement in oncologic interventions.
Compare two XperCT Dual volumes
The DualView functionality allows two 3D data sets acquired at different times of the procedure to be displayed side-by-side. In this DualView, XperCT Dual allows the parallel assessment of the two phases of the procedure.
Reduces metal artifacts
XperCT Dual provides an unique Metal Artifact Reduction filter, which significantly reduces the scattering artifacts in XperCT Dual images that can result from visualization around metal implants, coils, or stainless steel stents.
Assess soft tissue and bone structure
Physicians can use the CT-like images of XperCT Dual to assess soft tissue, bone structure, and stent deployment before, during, and after interventional procedures. This aids in avoiding structures and identifying feeder vessels.
Multimodality overlays for more insight
During Live Image Guidance, the 3D reconstructions from XperCT Dual or from other previously acquired data, such MRI, CT, and PET/CT volumes can be overlaid with live fluoroscopy to provide additional anatomical insight.
*The DualPhase functionality is available with Allura systems release 8.2 or higher. It allows XperCT to perform two rotational scans with a user defined delay between them.
