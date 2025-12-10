Leveraging clinical information is a key component to drive improvements and deliver a high quality of patient care. Hospital systems are facing staffing challenges in all disciplines along with increasing operating costs. IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) can provide advanced clinical decision support, which can enable structured documentation and analytic tools across the care continuum. ICCA can help you cut through the complexity to support your delivery of quality care, patient and staff safety and better patient outcomes.
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Transforms clinical data into actionable information for increased diagnostic confidence
Provides standardized, structured documentation across units
Leverages enhanced interfaces to expand clinical capabilities
Features
Enhances patient care
ICCA centralizes and organizes patient data, including admission documents, vital signs, labs, and consult notes — to put the clinical information that you need front and center. Through embedded clinical decision support, ICCA transforms patient data into actionable information helping you to enhance the quality of patient care.
Transforms clinical data into actionable information for increased diagnostic confidence
Access to comprehensive patient information is vital in the clinical decision-making process. ICCA’s critical care support tools help you make informed decisions, identify and highlight potentially adverse events.
Provides for standardized, structured documentation across units
The Care Continuum feature allows the easy flow of information from the ICU flowsheet to the anesthesia record, and vice versa. Patients who receive care in both the OR and the ICU benefit from a constant, ongoing record of care, focusing on intake sites, output sites, fluid totals, and key intake therapies.
IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) helps streamline data documentation and supports the delivery of consistent, informed care across critical and perioperative settings.
Integrated patient data management
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Frequently asked questions
ICCA is designed for high-acuity care environments such as intensive care units (ICU/NICU/PICU) as well as perioperative and hospital-based anesthesia care settings. It supports structured documentation, clinician workflows, and access to patient data across the care continuum
Yes. ICCA is CE-marked and compliant with EU MDR 2017/745, designed and maintained under the Philips Quality Management System. It includes traceable audit trails, access control, and system safeguards for medical use.
Yes. ICCA interfaces with Philips and third-party devices via Philips Medical Device Integration (MDI) and IntelliBridge Enterprise (IBE) through industry standards (e.g., HL7, FHIR). It also interfaces with lab systems, ADT, and EMRs for bidirectional data exchange.
No. ICCA is a high-acuity clinical documentation system designed to complement your EMR. It focuses specifically on the needs of high-acuity care settings such as intensive care units (ICU/NICU/PICU), perioperative and anesthesia environments, offering specialized features like device integration, protocol-based care bundles, and built-in analytics that general-purpose EMRs often lack.
EMR charting modules are typically broad and generic. ICCA is designed with deep workflow specificity, structured documentation, decision support, and seamless OR-to-ICU continuity — it also includes built-in audit and reporting tools.
Yes. Beyond documentation, ICCA offers clinical decision support tools, configurable advisories and bundles (such as sepsis, VAP, DVT), and a comprehensive data analysis and reporting (DAR) platform that supports quality improvement and research initiatives. The system is modular and configurable to match institutional protocols and regulatory needs.
Yes. Every user action is recorded in a non-modifiable audit trail. This includes data edits, access logs, and signatures—when essential for regulatory and legal review.
ICCA adheres to strict data security protocols including encrypted backups, access controls, and alignment with local data protection laws (e.g., GDPR). Role-based access can be managed centrally.
Onsite and remote training are available for clinical, IT, and administrative users. Philips also offers configuration workshops, go-live support, and long-term service contracts with SLAs.