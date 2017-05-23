Search terms
BrightView SPECT features innovative technologies that let you get closer to patients for superb image resolution. This gives you exceptional image quality even for challenging studies – from infants to large patients.
CloseUp technologies get closer to patients
PinPoint technologies accelerate quality control procedures
Compact siting reduces renovation costs
Wide open gantry enhances patient throughput & comfort
Remote Services to increase your investment
Astonish reconstruction improves image quality and workflow
Advanced robotics simplify procedures
BodyGuard for automatic contouring
Innovative system design improves image quality
