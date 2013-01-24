Pinnacle³ Professional is a fast and flexible server-class system to support the Pinnacle³ application for small to mid-size clinics with up to three LINACs. It provides access from virtually anywhere and scales to grow with your needs.
Centralized processing offers all users the power and reliability of the professional server. Running on a Professional platform, Pinnacle³ facilitates the accuracy, flexibility, and productivity you have come to know from Philips. The Professional platform can grow with you as your demands increase.
Users can access Pinnacle³ from an unlimited number of locations, thanks to floating licenses. Now, you can even access Pinnacle³ from your Mac.
Pinnacle³ Professional is up to 30% faster than the 810X platform, allowing you to do more with your time.
