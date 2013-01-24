Home
Pinnacle³ Undeniably smart. Unbelievably efficient.

Pinnacle³ SmartEnterprise

Undeniably smart. Unbelievably efficient.

Pinnacle³ SmartEnterprise centralizes your Pinnacle³ radiation therapy planning system and gives you exceptional flexibility. SmartEnterprise enhances accessibility, maintenance, and management of the system and makes remote access easy.

Specifications

Server nodes (fileserver)
Server nodes (fileserver)
OEM model
  • Oracle* X5-2
CPU
  • Single Intel® Xeon® E5-2630 v38-core 2.4 GHz processor
RAM
  • 32GB DDR4
Clustering software
  • Oracle Solaris Cluster (Sun Cluster)
Operating system
  • Oracle Solaris 11 - Update 2
Intel turbo boost and hyperthreading
  • Yes
Virtual CPUs for Pinnacle³ multi-threading
  • One (1) 8-core CPU - 16 Threads
HBA
  • Sun Storage Dual 16 Gb Fibre Channel PCIe Universal HBA, Emulex
HBA ports and supported speeds
  • 2 ports per server node4 GB/s, 8 GB/s, 16GB/sMinimum recommendation of 800 IOPSwith a targeted 10k write speed
Hard drives
  • 2x 600 GB 10K rpm 2.5-inch SAS-3 HDD (mirrored/RAID1)
Ethernet ports
  • 2 x 10,000 - 10 Base T Ethernet4x 10,000 Mbps1x 10/100 Mbps ILOM port(for remote management/support)
Required Ethernet switch ports (customer provided)
  • 1 or 2 for network connections (2 if using recommended redundantnetwork configuration); 1 for ILOM port
Size
  • 1 UHeight: 42.6mm (1.7in)Width: 436.5mm (17.2in)Depth: 737.0mm (29.0in)Weight: 18.0kg (40.0lb)
Rack mounting
  • Slide rail kit and cable management arm included
Peak heat load
  • 897 BTU/hour
Peak power
  • 263 W
Operating environment
  • 5°C to 31°C (41°F to 95°F); 10%–90%, non-condensingUp to 3,000 m, maximum ambient temperature is deratedby 1°C per 300 m above 900 m
Acoustic noise
  • 7.0 B operating, 7.0 idling; 63.1 dBA operating, 60.5 dBA idling;systems must be acoustically isolated from staff work areas.
Power supply
  • Dual-redundant Sun 760W AC HE Gold Power Supplies100-240 VAC, 50 or 60 Hz; IEC 320-C13 power connector
Current draw
  • 2.4 A @ 110 VAC1.2 A @ 220 VAC
Power cords
  • Philips will supply power cords to match the local power outlet,or jumper cables to fit IEC 320-C14 rack PDU power sockets.
Optical drive
  • DVD+/-RW SATA-based drive (for use by Philips technical support only)
Pinnacle³ application server
Pinnacle³ application server
OEM model
  • Oracle X5-2
Current draw
  • 4.0 A @ 110 VAC2.0 A @ 220 VAC
CPU
  • Dual Intel® Xeon® E5-2699 v318-core 2.3 GHz processor
RAM
  • 192GB DDR4; upgradable to 256 GB
Clustering software
  • N/A
Operating system
  • Oracle Solaris 11 - Update 2
Intel turbo boost and hyperthreading
  • Yes
Virtual CPUs for Pinnacle³ multi-threading
  • Two (2) 18-core CPUs - 72 Threads
HBA
  • N/A
HBA ports and supported speeds
  • N/A
Hard drives
  • 2x 600 GB 10K rpm 2.5-inch SAS-3 HDD (mirrored/RAID1)
Ethernet ports
  • 2 x 10,000 - 10 Base T Ethernet1x 10/100 Mbps ILOM port(for remote management/support)
Required Ethernet switch ports (customer provided)
  • 1 or 2 for network connections (2 if using recommended redundantnetwork configuration); 1 for ILOM port
Size
  • 1 UHeight: 42.6mm (1.7in)Width: 436.5mm (17.2in)Depth: 737.0mm (29.0in)Weight: 18.0kg (40.0lb)
Rack mounting
  • Slide rail kit and cable management arm included
Peak heat load
  • 1,497 BTU/hour
Peak power
  • 550 W
Operating environment
  • 5°C to 31°C (41°F to 95°F); 10%–90%, non-condensingUp to 3,000 m, maximum ambient temperature is deratedby 1°C per 300 m above 900 m
Acoustic noise
  • 7.0 B operating, 7.0 idling; 63.1 dBA operating, 60.5 dBA idling;systems must be acoustically isolated from staff work areas.
Power supply
  • Dual-redundant Sun 760W AC HE Gold Power Supplies100-240 VAC, 50 or 60 Hz; IEC 320-C13 power connector
Power cords
  • Philips will supply power cords to match the local power outlet,or jumper cables to fit IEC 320-C14 rack PDU power sockets.
Optical drive
  • DVD+/-RW SATA-based drive (for use by Philips technical support only)
