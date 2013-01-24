Pinnacle³ SmartEnterprise centralizes your Pinnacle³ radiation therapy planning system and gives you exceptional flexibility. SmartEnterprise enhances accessibility, maintenance, and management of the system and makes remote access easy.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Centralized computing and storage || Smart and scalable
Exceptional access
SmartEnterprise boosts capacity and is ideal for institutions requiring eight or more Pinnacle³ workstations. System scalability is virtually unlimited. Floating licenses and smart cards expand access and enhance flexibility. Please contact your sales representative to create a custom configuration using hardware that best meets your needs.
Thin clients || Smart and scalable
Small and simple
SmartEnterprise allows users to access Pinnacle³ through a thin client network appliance to display the application. The user’s keyboard, mouse, and LCD display connect to the thin client device, providing a flexible, cost-effective, and scalable desktop solution. Thin client devices are small, quiet, and use very little power.
Scalable system || Smart and scalable
Virtually unlimited capacity increase
