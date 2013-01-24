Philips IntelliVue MP40 and MP50 patient monitors combine portability and measurement flexibility to match the pace and unique needs of intermediate care environments. They are highly configurable and easy to use.
Enhanced user interface offers quick visibility of patient data.
The user interface makes patient data readily visible, is easy-to-use, and offers enhanced compatibility with standard software.
Touchscreen*
Touchscreen* simplifies tasks
A touchscreen* is available with compatible displays. Many functions are accessible through simple one-touch commands.
NBP measurement
NBP measurement display for comprehensive overview
Each NBP measurement generates a column in the vital signs trend table. Measurements for other values are added to provide a comprehensive vital signs data set for the NBP measurement time, offering an enhanced view of patient status.
Color display
Color display shows key data at a glance
The 30.5 cm (12˝) color SVGA monitor display with 4 or 6 waveforms is bright and easy to read.
You can capture, review, and store diagnostic 12-lead ECGs at the monitor before sending them to the IntelliVue Information Center. You can also locally print in a harmonized layout.
IntelliVue portal technology
IntelliVue portal technology for access across the network
Access information from a variety of systems on the hospital network – pharmacy, laboratory, ECG management systems, radiology PACS, host based hospital systems and others – and deliver it to the patient monitor through IntelliVue’s portal technology.
Customized viewing
Customized viewing streamlines communication
Customized viewing options let you see and analyze data in graphical or numerical formats, juxtapose real-time measurements and trended data, and organize every onscreen element – from waveforms to data labels – as desired.
Portable design
Portable design for comfort and dependability
These monitors feature a comfortable handle and rugged housing for easy portability. They have no separate hard drive and no fan. These monitors are space-saving, quiet, stable, and start quickly. The IntelliVue MP50 has a 5-hour battery life** making it convenient for in-hospital transfer.
Clinical excellence
Clinical excellence with Multi-Measurement Module and extensions
Built in slots for Multi-Measurement Module and extensions allow for crucial measurement information.
* Touchscreen available only on IntelliVue MP50
** Battery operation optional. 5-hour battery time based on these conditions: basic monitoring, 2 new batteries, automatic brightness reduction, Multi-Measurement Module in use, NIBP measurements every 15 minutes. 4-hour battery time based on these conditions: extended monitoring, 2 new batteries, automatic brightness reduction, Multi-Measurement Module and Module Extension in use, NIBP measurements every 15 minutes, and recording every 15 minutes
