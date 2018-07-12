Search terms

EPIQ CVx

Premium cardiology ultrasound system

EPIQ CVx, our premium cardiovascular ultrasound system built on our innovative, modular, industry-leading ultrasound platform, has powerful AI-based capabilities and advanced diagnostic solutions to help you transcend today's complexities and propel echocardiography into the next dimension. This enables you to achieve greater consistency, accessible innovation, smarter workflows, and easier scalability.

AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
Advances to AutoStrain feature fast, reproducible results as part of a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time. Smart View Select works in the background and uses AI to automatically select the optimum images for 2D LV assessment.

Advances to AutoStrain feature fast, reproducible results as part of a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time. Smart View Select works in the background and uses AI to automatically select the optimum images for 2D LV assessment.

Advances to AutoStrain feature fast, reproducible results as part of a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time. Smart View Select works in the background and uses AI to automatically select the optimum images for 2D LV assessment.
Advances to AutoStrain feature fast, reproducible results as part of a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time. Smart View Select works in the background and uses AI to automatically select the optimum images for 2D LV assessment.
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.

Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.

Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
The new Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.
When navigating narrow spaces and complex cases, the Philips X11-4t mini 3D TEE fits right, giving you the room, reach and angles to help diagnose and treat more patients. X11-4t is designed for both adults and pediatrics, down to 5kg. All delivered with the ease you know and the legacy you trust from Philips.

When navigating narrow spaces and complex cases, the Philips X11-4t mini 3D TEE fits right, giving you the room, reach and angles to help diagnose and treat more patients. X11-4t is designed for both adults and pediatrics, down to 5kg. All delivered with the ease you know and the legacy you trust from Philips.

When navigating narrow spaces and complex cases, the Philips X11-4t mini 3D TEE fits right, giving you the room, reach and angles to help diagnose and treat more patients. X11-4t is designed for both adults and pediatrics, down to 5kg. All delivered with the ease you know and the legacy you trust from Philips.
When navigating narrow spaces and complex cases, the Philips X11-4t mini 3D TEE fits right, giving you the room, reach and angles to help diagnose and treat more patients. X11-4t is designed for both adults and pediatrics, down to 5kg. All delivered with the ease you know and the legacy you trust from Philips.
3D Auto Color Flow Quantification***
Offers AI for fast, easy and reproducible mitral valve regurgitation (MR) volume to help assess MR severity.

Offers AI for fast, easy and reproducible mitral valve regurgitation (MR) volume to help assess MR severity.

Offers AI for fast, easy and reproducible mitral valve regurgitation (MR) volume to help assess MR severity.
Offers AI for fast, easy and reproducible mitral valve regurgitation (MR) volume to help assess MR severity.
3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification***
AI helps confirm/re-evaluate device size/selection with accurate and peri-procedure TV annulus measurements (initial sizing and plan with CT).

AI helps confirm/re-evaluate device size/selection with accurate and peri-procedure TV annulus measurements (initial sizing and plan with CT).

AI helps confirm/re-evaluate device size/selection with accurate and peri-procedure TV annulus measurements (initial sizing and plan with CT).
AI helps confirm/re-evaluate device size/selection with accurate and peri-procedure TV annulus measurements (initial sizing and plan with CT).
nSight Plus expansion to key transducers
X5-1c, X8-2t, and VeriSight Pro have the power of software beamforming. Now enhanced with nSight Plus, our transducers have improved MPR image quality and increased frame rates.

X5-1c, X8-2t, and VeriSight Pro have the power of software beamforming. Now enhanced with nSight Plus, our transducers have improved MPR image quality and increased frame rates.

X5-1c, X8-2t, and VeriSight Pro have the power of software beamforming. Now enhanced with nSight Plus, our transducers have improved MPR image quality and increased frame rates.
X5-1c, X8-2t, and VeriSight Pro have the power of software beamforming. Now enhanced with nSight Plus, our transducers have improved MPR image quality and increased frame rates.
Efficiencies in TEE workflows
Efficient workflow for device positioning and size during procedures with MultiVue and Recall Settings. MultiVue provides one click alignment with 3D anatomy, where Recall Settings preserves acquisition and imaging settings when switching between ICE, TEE, and TTE transducers.

Efficient workflow for device positioning and size during procedures with MultiVue and Recall Settings. MultiVue provides one click alignment with 3D anatomy, where Recall Settings preserves acquisition and imaging settings when switching between ICE, TEE, and TTE transducers.

Efficient workflow for device positioning and size during procedures with MultiVue and Recall Settings. MultiVue provides one click alignment with 3D anatomy, where Recall Settings preserves acquisition and imaging settings when switching between ICE, TEE, and TTE transducers.
Efficient workflow for device positioning and size during procedures with MultiVue and Recall Settings. MultiVue provides one click alignment with 3D anatomy, where Recall Settings preserves acquisition and imaging settings when switching between ICE, TEE, and TTE transducers.
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
Designed to provide real time LAA morphology from Live 3D imaging with Cardiac TrueVue Glass and to reduce time in LAA landing area quantification even during complex interventional procedures.

Designed to provide real time LAA morphology from Live 3D imaging with Cardiac TrueVue Glass and to reduce time in LAA landing area quantification even during complex interventional procedures.

Designed to provide real time LAA morphology from Live 3D imaging with Cardiac TrueVue Glass and to reduce time in LAA landing area quantification even during complex interventional procedures.
Designed to provide real time LAA morphology from Live 3D imaging with Cardiac TrueVue Glass and to reduce time in LAA landing area quantification even during complex interventional procedures.
AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
Advances to AutoStrain feature fast, reproducible results as part of a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time. Smart View Select works in the background and uses AI to automatically select the optimum images for 2D LV assessment.

Advances to AutoStrain feature fast, reproducible results as part of a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time. Smart View Select works in the background and uses AI to automatically select the optimum images for 2D LV assessment.

Advances to AutoStrain feature fast, reproducible results as part of a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time. Smart View Select works in the background and uses AI to automatically select the optimum images for 2D LV assessment.
Advances to AutoStrain feature fast, reproducible results as part of a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time. Smart View Select works in the background and uses AI to automatically select the optimum images for 2D LV assessment.
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.

Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.

Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
The new Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.
When navigating narrow spaces and complex cases, the Philips X11-4t mini 3D TEE fits right, giving you the room, reach and angles to help diagnose and treat more patients. X11-4t is designed for both adults and pediatrics, down to 5kg. All delivered with the ease you know and the legacy you trust from Philips.

When navigating narrow spaces and complex cases, the Philips X11-4t mini 3D TEE fits right, giving you the room, reach and angles to help diagnose and treat more patients. X11-4t is designed for both adults and pediatrics, down to 5kg. All delivered with the ease you know and the legacy you trust from Philips.

When navigating narrow spaces and complex cases, the Philips X11-4t mini 3D TEE fits right, giving you the room, reach and angles to help diagnose and treat more patients. X11-4t is designed for both adults and pediatrics, down to 5kg. All delivered with the ease you know and the legacy you trust from Philips.
When navigating narrow spaces and complex cases, the Philips X11-4t mini 3D TEE fits right, giving you the room, reach and angles to help diagnose and treat more patients. X11-4t is designed for both adults and pediatrics, down to 5kg. All delivered with the ease you know and the legacy you trust from Philips.
3D Auto Color Flow Quantification***
Offers AI for fast, easy and reproducible mitral valve regurgitation (MR) volume to help assess MR severity.

Offers AI for fast, easy and reproducible mitral valve regurgitation (MR) volume to help assess MR severity.

Offers AI for fast, easy and reproducible mitral valve regurgitation (MR) volume to help assess MR severity.
Offers AI for fast, easy and reproducible mitral valve regurgitation (MR) volume to help assess MR severity.
3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification***
AI helps confirm/re-evaluate device size/selection with accurate and peri-procedure TV annulus measurements (initial sizing and plan with CT).

AI helps confirm/re-evaluate device size/selection with accurate and peri-procedure TV annulus measurements (initial sizing and plan with CT).

AI helps confirm/re-evaluate device size/selection with accurate and peri-procedure TV annulus measurements (initial sizing and plan with CT).
AI helps confirm/re-evaluate device size/selection with accurate and peri-procedure TV annulus measurements (initial sizing and plan with CT).
nSight Plus expansion to key transducers
X5-1c, X8-2t, and VeriSight Pro have the power of software beamforming. Now enhanced with nSight Plus, our transducers have improved MPR image quality and increased frame rates.

X5-1c, X8-2t, and VeriSight Pro have the power of software beamforming. Now enhanced with nSight Plus, our transducers have improved MPR image quality and increased frame rates.

X5-1c, X8-2t, and VeriSight Pro have the power of software beamforming. Now enhanced with nSight Plus, our transducers have improved MPR image quality and increased frame rates.
X5-1c, X8-2t, and VeriSight Pro have the power of software beamforming. Now enhanced with nSight Plus, our transducers have improved MPR image quality and increased frame rates.
Efficiencies in TEE workflows
Efficient workflow for device positioning and size during procedures with MultiVue and Recall Settings. MultiVue provides one click alignment with 3D anatomy, where Recall Settings preserves acquisition and imaging settings when switching between ICE, TEE, and TTE transducers.

Efficient workflow for device positioning and size during procedures with MultiVue and Recall Settings. MultiVue provides one click alignment with 3D anatomy, where Recall Settings preserves acquisition and imaging settings when switching between ICE, TEE, and TTE transducers.

Efficient workflow for device positioning and size during procedures with MultiVue and Recall Settings. MultiVue provides one click alignment with 3D anatomy, where Recall Settings preserves acquisition and imaging settings when switching between ICE, TEE, and TTE transducers.
Efficient workflow for device positioning and size during procedures with MultiVue and Recall Settings. MultiVue provides one click alignment with 3D anatomy, where Recall Settings preserves acquisition and imaging settings when switching between ICE, TEE, and TTE transducers.
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
Designed to provide real time LAA morphology from Live 3D imaging with Cardiac TrueVue Glass and to reduce time in LAA landing area quantification even during complex interventional procedures.

Designed to provide real time LAA morphology from Live 3D imaging with Cardiac TrueVue Glass and to reduce time in LAA landing area quantification even during complex interventional procedures.

Designed to provide real time LAA morphology from Live 3D imaging with Cardiac TrueVue Glass and to reduce time in LAA landing area quantification even during complex interventional procedures.
Designed to provide real time LAA morphology from Live 3D imaging with Cardiac TrueVue Glass and to reduce time in LAA landing area quantification even during complex interventional procedures.

Specifications

System dimensions
Width
  • 60.6 cm
Height
  • 146-171.5 cm
Depth
  • 109.2 cm
Weight
  • 104.3 kg
Control panel
Monitor size
  • 54.9 cm
Degrees of movement
  • 180 degrees
Height adjustment
  • 25.4 cm
Width
  • 60.6 cm
Height
  • 146-171.5 cm
Monitor size
  • 54.9 cm
Degrees of movement
  • 180 degrees
Width
  • 60.6 cm
Height
  • 146-171.5 cm
Depth
  • 109.2 cm
Weight
  • 104.3 kg
Monitor size
  • 54.9 cm
Degrees of movement
  • 180 degrees
Height adjustment
  • 25.4 cm
  • EPIQ CVx/CVxi is available in selected countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.
  • ***Clinical performance and safety have not been established for some features which have 510(k) pending. Not available for sale in the USA.

