The new Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.

When navigating narrow spaces and complex cases, the Philips X11-4t mini 3D TEE fits right, giving you the room, reach and angles to help diagnose and treat more patients. X11-4t is designed for both adults and pediatrics, down to 5kg. All delivered with the ease you know and the legacy you trust from Philips.