EPIQ 7 Ultrasound system for breast imaging

EPIQ 7

Ultrasound system for breast imaging

Featuring an uncompromised level of clinical performance to meet the challenges of today's most demanding breast imaging practices.

Features
High frequency broadband imaging || KBA 1
Utilize frequencies up to 18 MHz for superb detail resolution and tissue definition of breast anatomy.
Advanced XRES || KBA 2
Adaptive imaging processing reduces speckle noise artifacts improves image clarity and margin definition allowing for better breast lesion conspicuity.
Tissue aberration correction || KBA 3
User selectable speed of sound compensation maintains exceptional sharpness on fatty breast tissue.
Volume Imaging || KBA 4
Freehand and automated volume imaging solutions allow visualization of multi-planar breast anatomy.
SonoCT || KBA 2
Real-time multiple line of sight imaging increases tissue information and improves display of curved and irregular structures while reducing many angle generated artifacts.
Elastography || KBA 3
Breast elastography is a highly sensitive method of tracking tissue deformation requiring virtually no external compression for reproducible strain imaging results. This is the verbiage from our elastography brochure 452296267041 Nov 2010
Query & Retrieve || KBA 4
This feature uses multimodality query retrieval to view DICOM images such as CT, NM, MR, mammography, and Ultrasound. It gives you the ability to easily compare past and current studies without the use of an external reading station. It also allows you to eview multimodality images while live imaging, capture and append to exam for reference.
Variable XRES || KBA 2
XRES speckle noise reduction feature allows the user to select progressive amounts of noise reduction, edge enhancement and textural smoothing.
WideScan || KBA 3
Extend the field of view to visualize a superb view of the anatomy.
Tissue Harmonics || KBA 2
Because both fundamental and harmonic frequencies provide important diagnostic information, THI provides superb images with fewer artifacts, particularly in cystic structures. Image contrast resolution is enhanced, and acoustic enhancement and shadowing are easily demonstrated.
Panoramic Imaging || KBA 3
Using panoramic imaging, you can capture the entire landscape in a single view. It’s easy to perform, and the extend view allows a global representation of breast architecture, large masses, and multiple cysts.

Breast imaging


Every year, approximately 1.4 million women are diagnosed with breast cancer. The cure lies in innovation. Ground-breaking research and technological development can change the world when it comes to early diagnoses, treatment and prevention*.

*https://www.philips.com/e/breastcancerawareness
a_breast_exam_performed_by_a_philips_epiq_7_ultrasound_system
sonocine awbus

SonoCiné AWBUS

  • Standardizes the acquisition
  • Reduces or removes user variability
  • Optimizes the read
  • Cine makes cysts more visible
  • It is an accessory to your ultrasound system (not a replacement)
  • It is not an imposition on your practice
  • No dedicated room

    *Check for availability with your local sales representative.

Find the right transducer for your system 

Ergonomic and lightweight, our broad range of transducers is available in
multiple configurations, enabling better penetration with less artifacts. Learn
more about our full range of transducers below, and detailed instructions
on care and maintenance.
Product catalog
Care and cleaning

Supporting you at every turn 

philips_ultrasound_education

Education

Stay current with the latest clinical procedures and technologies


Learning center
philips_ultrasound_system_customer_services

Customer services

Taking care of your systems so you can focus on delivering better care, to more people, at a lower cost

Service agreements

White papers


Shear wave elastography simplifies liver disease assessment

Clinical effectiveness of PureWave technology in imaging obese patients

