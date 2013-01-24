Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

iE33 Ultrasound system

iE33 xMatrix - DS

Ultrasound system

Find similar products

The iE33 is a quantitative echo system that has changed the way echo exams are performed. Intelligent design and intelligent control are combined to bring you revolutionary clinical performance and workflow.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
PureWave- the power to image || Exceptional image quality

PureWave-the power to image technically difficult patients

The biggest breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer material in 40 years is the PureWave crystal technology. The pure, uniform crystals of PureWave are 85% more efficient than in conventional piezoelectric material, resulting in exceptional performance. This technology allows for improved penetration in difficult patients with a single transducer for excellent detailed resolution.
Live 3D || Efficient workflow

Live 3D without hassle

As the evidence mounts that volume imaging can provide highly relevant information, more and more clinicians are searching for a way to incorporate 3D imaging into their exams. The iE33 xMATRIX system removes the barriers to 3D imaging, giving clinicians the power to choose 2D, 3D or combination imaging without disrupting workflow. With the highly-ergonomic X5-1 transducer, a simple push of a button brings Live 3D imaging to any exam.
Dual-Volume display || Versatile performance

Dual-Volume display shows more clinical information

By using dual-volume display, simultaneous views of the mitral valve from both the LA and LV aspect can be acquired. Use calibrated measurements on the Live 3D volume or MPR views without using a quantification program.
Refurbishment process || Best practice refurbishment

Refurbishment process provides like-new condition

Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select system undergo a thorough refurbishment process.
xMATRIX for leading-edge ultrasound || Exceptional image quality

xMATRIX for leading-edge ultrasound transducer technology

Technology that delivers outstanding 2D image quality on your most difficult-to-image patients, and then, with the touch of a button, convert to Live 3D. You can also obtain challenging views, such as apical two chamber view, more easily. Rather then manually rotating the transducer and searching for a window that isn’t obscured by ribs, you can use iRotate to electronically access the view within the acoustical window between ribs.
Live 3D TEE || Efficient workflow

Live 3D TEE for never before seen views

Live 3D transesophageal echo (TEE) is providing clinical cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, anesthesiologists, interventional cardiologists, and echocardiographers with views of cardiac structure and function. It’s quick, reproducible, and quantifiable.
Enhanced ergonomics || Versatile performance

Enhanced ergonomics for user convenience

From the adjustable monitor and control panel to the easy-to-access transducer connectors and highly maneuverable cart, this system was designed for user comfort. The LCD flat panel may help reduce eye strain, and the independent height adjustment options facilitate neutral working positions and may reduce repetitive stress injuries.
Remote Services || Efficient workflow

Remote Services increase uptime

Philips support services are designed to increase uptime. Our Remote Services connectivity allows for many advanced service features, including virtual on-site visits for clinical and technical support. Remote Desktop, “over the shoulder”system monitoring enables fast troubleshooting and training options.

Find the right transducer for your system

 

Ergonomic and lightweight, our broad range of transducers is available in multiple configurations, enabling better penetration with less artifacts. Learn more about our full range of transducers below, and detailed instructions on care and maintenance.

 

Product catalog     Care and cleaning
Transducer family image

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand