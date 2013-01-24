With Philips quality imaging through and through, the ClearVue 350 with Active Array technology offers image quality designed to enhance diagnostic confidence, sophisticated yet simple features, and advances in ease of use and reliability.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Designed around you, the ClearVue 350 features an intuitive user interface that allows direct access to the controls you use most often, speeding exams and enhancing workflow. See it all with a 19-inch, fold-down, tilt/swivel LCD monitor.
Range of applications || Head to toe versatility
Range of applications to fit your case mix
Use the ClearVue 350 to enhance your ultrasound capabilities across a range of applications: abdominal, small parts and superficial, pediatric, musculoskeletal, urology and prostate, Ob/Gyn, vascular, TCD, and cardiac.
iSCAN technology || Smart design
iSCAN technology to quickly optimize images
Quickly refine your 2D and Doppler performance with one click using iSCAN Intelligent Optimization. It provides automatic scale and baseline adjustments to help you reduce scanning time.
XRES || Smart design
XRES reduces artifacts
Leverage Philips XRES technology and transducer presets to enhance image quality. XRES adaptive image processing reduces artifacts and enhances margin and border definition.
Energy efficient || Smart design
Energy efficient to help reduce costs
Sustainability at Philips is all about improving the health and well-being of individuals and their communities. This system is energy efficient with low power consumption to help save on energy costs. Its low heat dissipation is ideal in smaller rooms which may save on cooling costs.
Active Array technology || Superb image quality
Active Array technology for image quality
Count on stunning 2D and 3D/4D images with the clarity and detail resolution you need thanks to Active Array technology. It offers advanced 3D/4D functions, like Auto Face Reveal and Fetal STIC. ClearVue 3D/4D capabilities are designed to be easy to use and easy to learn, so that 3D/4D can fit seamlessly into your routine clinical workflow.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.