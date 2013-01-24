Home
EasyDiagnost Digital Radiography/Fluoroscopy system

EasyDiagnost Eleva DRF

Digital Radiography/Fluoroscopy system

EasyDiagnost Eleva offers DRF room solutions which combine new levels of versatility, utilization, and workflow efficiency. The rooms bring together classic fluoroscopy, Philips DRF benefits, and exciting advances in digital radiography.

The Eleva Concept || Efficient workflow

The Eleva Concept for convenient workflow

To provide a more convenient and efficient workflow, all our digital radiography systems benefit from the Eleva concept. The intuitive user interface is identical across modalities, making it easy to find your way. Automated, pre-programmed one-touch workflow gives fast results and consistent image quality. And of course it comes with state-of-the art IT and security standards. Simple to operate and easy to learn.
Classic fluoroscopy room || Specialized room setup

Classic fluoroscopy room for a high fluoroscopy load

The EasyDiagnost Eleva classic fluoroscopy room is the right choice if your facility has a high load of fluoroscopy applications. It offers high load fluoroscopy with powerful penetration, superb dose management and intuitive workflow.
UNIQUE image processing || Excellent image quality

UNIQUE image processing for superb image quality

UNified Image QUality Enhancement (UNIQUE) is a multi-resolution image processing technology for all Philips computed radiography and digital radiography systems. This exclusive technology automatically delivers digital X-ray images of uniformly high standard by enhancing areas of varying density and contrast. UNIQUE image display can be set to your individual preference.
Wireless portable detector || Efficient workflow

Wireless portable detector increases workflow flexibility

Share a wireless portable detector between the different Philips DR and DRF units for exceptional workflow flexibility. Your exam routine drives the way you share. It reduces your initial investment while assuring a high level of flexibility. You benefit from a back-up solution that provides continuous uptime. It's a smart starting point for upgrades, like adding more detectors in your department in the future.
Classic RF room || Specialized room setup

Classic RF room enhances cost efficiency

The EasyDiagnost Eleva classic RF room can create cost-efficient utilization advantages. It provides high image quality, superb dose management, fluoroscopy, and table and chest radiography.
Computed Radiography cassettes || Efficient workflow

Computed Radiography cassettes provide exam flexibility

Philips computed radiography (PCR) can be used as an alternative to the wireless portable detector. The different CR cassette sizes are ideal for exams such as smaller limbs in pediatrics or certain trauma applications. Combine the CR and DR images into one single exam for consistency and efficiency.
DRF value room || Specialized room setup

DRF value room for broad clinical versatility

The EasyDiagnost Eleva DRF value room covers classic fluoroscopy and utilizes one wireless portable detector to carry out all digital radiography applications. An attractively priced room which provides all the advantages of digital radiography.
Ambient Experience || Efficient workflow

Ambient Experience for a patient-friendly atmosphere

Help your patients relax with Ambient Experience's soothing lights and sound, and thematic wall projections. This way, visiting and working in one of our radiography rooms may be more pleasant.
DRF high performance room || Specialized room setup

DRF high performance room to increase utilization

The EasyDiagnost Eleva high performance room contains full fluoroscopy capability and extended digital radiography. This is made possible thanks to one fixed digital detector and one wireless portable detector.
Tube tracking || Efficient workflow

Tube tracking saves time

To help reduce retakes and provide high image quality, it is essential to maintain the exact source to image distance (SID). This tracking feature helps you save time and costs. Tube tracking at the table allows the SID to remain constant while table height is being adjusted. Tube tracking at the vertical stand allows the tube to follow the position of the detector.
DRF high performance bariatrics room || Specialized room setup

DRF high performance bariatrics room for all patient types

With two fixed 17" x 17" (43 cm x 43) cm digital detectors, the EasyDiagnost Eleva high performance bariatrics room is aptly equipped to perform digital radiographic procedures on all patient types. You can also carry out fluoroscopic exams on a diverse range of body sizes.
Automatic image stitching || Efficient workflow

Automatic image stitching for effortless orthopedic exams

Complete horizontal orthopedic exams become much easier with automatic stitching. Up to three images are automatically acquired and composed together, and the X-ray dose is managed for every single image.

Specifications

EasyDiagnost Eleva
EasyDiagnost Eleva
Generator power options
  • 50, 65, or 80 kW
Table tilt angles
  • 90/-20°, 90/-30°, 90/-45° or 90/-90°
Table top dimensions
  • 200 cm L x 69 cm W (78.7" L x 27.2" W)
Maximum patient weight - for all movements
  • 180 kg (400 lbs)
Maximum patient weight - static
  • 250 kg (550 lbs)
Eleva workspot
Eleva workspot
Hard disk
  • 116 GB total, 108 GB for image data GB
Monitor
  • 19" LCD color touchscreen monitor with 1280 x 1024 resolution
RAM storage capacity
  • 2 GB
Keyboard
  • With mouse and functions button
Connectivity
  • Various RIS / Printer / PACS connections possible
Generator control
  • Integrated, EPX programmed
Tube
Tube
Type
  • Dual-focus rotating anode tubes
Focal spots
  • 0.3 mm /1.0 mm; 0.6 mm/1.0 mm; 0.6 mm/1.2 mm
Tube overload protection
  • Yes
Lifetime
  • Excellent lifetime
Ceiling suspension CS
Ceiling suspension CS
Type
  • Motorized ceiling suspended tube carrier with four-part telescopic column
Movements
  • Longitudinal and transverse
Longitudinal travel
  • 3.44 m (11' 2.4")/(6.14 m/20' 1.7") with rail extensions
Transverse travel
  • 1.5 m (4' 11") standard version/3.22 m (10' 6.7") long version
Vertical travel
  • 1.65 m (5' 5.2")
LCD display
  • 16.5 cm (6.5")
Detectors, fixed
Detectors, fixed
Technology
  • Cesium iodide scintillator, amorphous silicon
Active detector area
  • 43 cm x 43 cm (17" x 17")
Image matrix size
  • 3000 x 3000 px
Pixel size
  • 143 µm
Height adjustable trolley
Height adjustable trolley
Dimensions
  • 220 cm L x 67 cm W (7' 2.6" L x 26.4" W)
Height of tabletop above floor
  • 87 cm (34.4")
X-ray transparent area
  • 173 cm L x 67 cm W (5'8.2" L x 26.4" W)
Max. patient weight
  • 225 kg (496 lbs)
Weight of trolley
  • 130 kg (286 lbs)
Wireless portable detector
Wireless portable detector
Detector size
  • 35 cm x 43 cm (14" x 17")
Pixel size
  • 144 µm
Digital vertical stand
Digital vertical stand
Type
  • Motorized vertical stand with or without tilting, with fixed or removable wireless digital detector
Control
  • Two control panels plus remote control
Tilt angle
  • –20° to +90°
Height
  • 2.08 m (6'9'9")
Vertical movement of detector unit
  • 30 to 180 cm (11.8" to 5' 11")
Grid
  • Oscillating or fixed
Automatic exposure control chambers
  • Five
LCD display
  • Optional
Vertical stand VS advanced
Vertical stand VS advanced
Tilt angle
  • –20° to +90°
Type
  • Motorized vertical stand with or without tilting
Grid
  • Grid storage for up to two grids within the detector unit
Height
  • 2.08 m (6'9'9")
Vertical movement of detector unit
  • 30 to 180 cm (11.8" to 5' 11")
Automatic exposure control chambers
  • Five
Wireless portable detector
Wireless portable detector
Recharging
  • Automatically when placed in docking station or tray
Drop resistance
  • 70 cm (28")
Resolution
  • 3.47 p/mm
PCR Integration with PCR Eleva S Plus
PCR Integration with PCR Eleva S Plus
Type
  • Single-slot cassette feeding unit
Cassette release
  • 37s to 56s, depending on cassette size
Throughput
  • Up to 97 plates/hour
Cassette types
  • Standard, Dental, and Orthopedic
Scanning resolution
  • 100 or 200 µm
Standard readout resolution
  • 5 to 10 p/mm
DICOM functionalities
DICOM functionalities
Standard
  • DICOM image export and DICOM print
Optional
  • DICOM Worklist management, DICOM MPPS, and DICOM Media on CD-R

